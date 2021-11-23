Viewers Are Split About This Historic DWTS Champion
A new champion got crowned at the end of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30, and the mirror-ball trophy winner came as a surprise to some fans. The new "DWTS" winner snagged a historic win, but viewers seemed divided on whether the trophy went to the right pair.
As ET Online detailed, the November 22 finale started with four couples still in contention for the win. Each couple performed a fusion and freestyle routine, and every pair received fabulous scores and heaps of praise. Eventually, two finalists got eliminated, and it got revealed Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots were no longer within reach of the "DWTS" winner's trophy. It came down to singer and former "Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa, with her partner Jenna Johnson, and former NBA player Iman Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach.
Both celebrity dancers could have made history by winning, although one was often deemed an underdog and the other a frontrunner. Both pairs received perfect scores for each of their finale performances, which meant it came down to how the "DWTS" fans voted.
Iman Shumpert is a notable first
Ultimately, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars". CBS Sports pointed out this was the first time a professional basketball player lasted until the "DWTS" finals, which also made Shumpert the first NBA star to win. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson came in second, which was still notable as they were the first same-sex pair "DWTS" had cast. A number of fans thought they should have won, though.
Rapper Missy Elliott was clearly thrilled with Shumpert and Karagach's win, as they used her "Lose Control" in their freestyle. She tweeted, "They Worked dat [fire emoji] & Congratulations @imanshumpert You SNAPPED hard on dat FootWork see I told yall music make you 'Lose Control.'" Plenty of viewers were thrilled too. "I'm so glad Iman won #dwts! I like JoJo but she was already a professional dancer so I didn't feel like she should have won! Great job, IMAN!" one fan tweeted. "IMAN AND DANIELLA GOT A 4 FROM LEN THE FIRST WEEK AND NOW THEY GOT A 10 FROM LEN. OMG THEIR POWER," someone else enthusiastically pointed out. Numerous "DWTS" fans felt Siwa should have won though. "I want a recount #DWTS #jojowasrobbed," one person tweeted. Someone else insisted, "To anyone that said Iman deserved it... I'm sorry but no."
"DWTS" fans may not agree on who deserved the win, but it seemed many enjoyed some stellar choreography and incredible performances.