Viewers Are Split About This Historic DWTS Champion

A new champion got crowned at the end of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30, and the mirror-ball trophy winner came as a surprise to some fans. The new "DWTS" winner snagged a historic win, but viewers seemed divided on whether the trophy went to the right pair.

As ET Online detailed, the November 22 finale started with four couples still in contention for the win. Each couple performed a fusion and freestyle routine, and every pair received fabulous scores and heaps of praise. Eventually, two finalists got eliminated, and it got revealed Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots were no longer within reach of the "DWTS" winner's trophy. It came down to singer and former "Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa, with her partner Jenna Johnson, and former NBA player Iman Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach.

Both celebrity dancers could have made history by winning, although one was often deemed an underdog and the other a frontrunner. Both pairs received perfect scores for each of their finale performances, which meant it came down to how the "DWTS" fans voted.