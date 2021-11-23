How Derick Dillard's Anniversary Tribute To Jill Subtly Shaded His In-Laws

Some might argue there's a good chance Derick Dillard is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's least favorite son-in-law. At times it seems like Jill Duggar's husband has made a hobby out of needling his in-laws, but perhaps Derick has some valid concerns, especially about Jim Bob.

In 2020, for instance, Derick alleged to The Sun that he and Jill were not paid for their work on "Counting On," and claimed he was "strongly discouraged" from talking to other family members about the issue. Derick also The Sun his father-in-law Jim Bob was the "only one with a contract" with TLC. The interview came as no surprise, as Derick and his in-laws have reportedly been at odds since the Dillards left the TLC reality series in 2017.

After Josh Duggar's arrest in September, other members of the Duggar family seem to be standing up to Jim Bob and Michelle. But Jill's husband has always been the most vocal in calling out the Duggars. Even Derick's anniversary tribute to Jill on November 22 seemingly shaded his in-laws.