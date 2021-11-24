The Sad Reason Vanessa Lachey Was Terrified To Have A Daughter
After his highly-publicized split with Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey found love again with Vanessa Minnillo. While a tiny part of us always loved Nick and Jessica together (mostly because of their hit show, "Newlyweds"), we can definitely see that their lives both worked out for the best — after all, they seem super happy with their respective partners, and they each have beautiful families. The 98 Degrees singer and the "Love Is Blind" host have already been married for 10 years, and they have three children: sons Camden and Phoenix and daughter Brooklyn. Of course, we frequently stalk their adorable Instagram posts about one another and their family.
In her new memoir, "Life From Scratch," Vanessa (who changed her last name to Lachey when she married Nick), details a lot of her childhood and upbringing — including many things fans never knew. The couple sat down for an interview with People to discuss the book and what's inside, and they gushed about their romance in a way that totally makes us swoon. "I don't want to negate the power and the strength in me personally, but Nick has been a very strong reason for how I am who I am," the former MTV VJ told the outlet. "What I needed was to believe in myself, and it took me marrying the best guy to say, 'You are all that and more.'"
It's clear the couple have a rock-solid marriage, but Vanessa's childhood was less than picture-perfect — and at times, she even had doubts about having children. Specifically, a daughter.
Vanessa Lachey's childhood cast doubts on being a mom to a daughter
Vanessa Lachey had a tough childhood, and the mother of three opened up about her upbringing to People. Vanessa's parents split when she was 3. After a move overseas and around the time Vanessa was 9, her mother dropped her off at her father's house in Los Angeles and basically disappeared after a few visits.
Because of the past issues from her childhood, the "NCIS: Hawaii" star says that she once had doubts about having a daughter. "Nine years ago, I was terrified that I would mess her up, so to speak — that I would fall into these patterns subconsciously" due to the past trauma she dealt with her mother, she told People (via Yahoo! Entertainment). Vanessa also worried Nick would have more feelings of love towards their little girl. "I was like, 'If this is a little girl, and it's everything he's ever wanted, what if he loves her more than me?'" Fortunately, she explained, the couple's first two sons prepared her for having that baby girl. "By the time we got to my daughter, I was ready," she told the publication.
And Vanessa's many social media certainly reflect the love she has for her daughter. "My sweet girl! My sweet, strong, opinionated, creative, caring, loving, kind, competitive, spicy, loyal & smart girl!" she gushed about Brooklyn on Instagram in March. "You ARE the future!" How sweet to see just how far Vanessa's come!