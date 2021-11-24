The Sad Reason Vanessa Lachey Was Terrified To Have A Daughter

After his highly-publicized split with Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey found love again with Vanessa Minnillo. While a tiny part of us always loved Nick and Jessica together (mostly because of their hit show, "Newlyweds"), we can definitely see that their lives both worked out for the best — after all, they seem super happy with their respective partners, and they each have beautiful families. The 98 Degrees singer and the "Love Is Blind" host have already been married for 10 years, and they have three children: sons Camden and Phoenix and daughter Brooklyn. Of course, we frequently stalk their adorable Instagram posts about one another and their family.

In her new memoir, "Life From Scratch," Vanessa (who changed her last name to Lachey when she married Nick), details a lot of her childhood and upbringing — including many things fans never knew. The couple sat down for an interview with People to discuss the book and what's inside, and they gushed about their romance in a way that totally makes us swoon. "I don't want to negate the power and the strength in me personally, but Nick has been a very strong reason for how I am who I am," the former MTV VJ told the outlet. "What I needed was to believe in myself, and it took me marrying the best guy to say, 'You are all that and more.'"

It's clear the couple have a rock-solid marriage, but Vanessa's childhood was less than picture-perfect — and at times, she even had doubts about having children. Specifically, a daughter.