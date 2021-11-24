The Real Reason Melania Trump Is Being Compared To Jill Biden

Former first lady Melania Trump and current first lady Dr. Jill Biden don't exactly have a ton of things in common, aside from the fact that they've both now been married to a president of the United States. But comparing the vastly different tastes, styles, and just general vibes of the two FLOTUSes appears to have become one of the internet's great joys.

During the Trump presidency, Melania more or less stayed out of sight until the holiday season came up and she had to do the normal first lady thing of showing off her White House holiday decorations. To say that her stark white trees and oddly sinister lighting was not a hit would be an understatement.

Well, now, as you are surely aware, we have come upon the first holiday season of the Biden presidency, which means it's Dr. Jill's turn to deck the presidential halls. And folks have noticed, well, a bit of a difference in demeanor.