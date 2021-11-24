Did Tarek El Moussa's Thanksgiving Message Shade His Ex-Wife?

Tarek El Moussa has been on a rollercoaster in his love life over the past few years, though he seems to have found his happy ending. As "Flip or Flop" fans know, Tarek and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, finalized their divorce in 2018. The pair went through a very public and what seemed to be a very painful and emotional split. Through it all, the duo persevered and eventually went back to flipping houses together, and we must applaud them for that because not everyone would be able to work with their ex.

The former couple share two children together, Taylor and Brayden, and have been focusing on co-parenting. In April, Tarek opened up to People about what it was like to co-parent with Christina in the years following their divorce. "[Our relationship] is in a completely different place. She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes are getting better and better," he said at the time.

Christina echoed similar sentiments in a separate interview with People, stating that the pair has put on a united front for their kiddos. "Tarek and I split four years ago. That's a long time," Christina said in the 2020 interview. "When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we're totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day." Though they seemed to have figured out a way to navigate the co-parenting waters, why would Tarek seemingly throw shade at his ex?