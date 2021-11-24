Caitlyn Jenner Wanted To Ban The Kardashians From Going On This Show

Caitlyn Jenner's current relationship with her former family members is miles from what it used to be. Kim and Khloé Kardashian admitted on an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that they speak to their former step-parent once in a "blue moon," even though they chalk it up to being "busy" and dealing with the global pandemic. Don't expect a reconciliation with Kris Jenner either, because she isn't in the market looking for one. "​​I feel like that whole dynamic has been through so much. It's taken mom a really long time to get to where she is now emotionally. I don't know if Mom has any more to give," Khloé said.

Ever since Caitlyn released her memoir, "The Secrets of My Life" in 2017, exes Kris and Caitlyn have not been on good terms, per Heart. Kris did not like Caitlyn's portrayal of their relationship and claimed that "everything she says is made up," according to E!. "I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there's something here that I'm not seeing," Kris said. "I've done nothing but open up my home, and my heart, to a person who doesn't give a s**t. So, I'm done."

But before things went so awry with her family, Caitlyn did have one request for them — that they not go on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for this specific reason.