Jessie J Opens Up About Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Jessie J is known for being an open book. Jessie often discusses personal matters with her fans, many times during concerts. In November 2018, the British singer-songwriter told an audience at the Royal Albert Hall in London that she suffered from fertility issues, as E! News reported at the time. Jessie added that the diagnosis wasn't going to deter her from trying to conceive, something she always wanted. "So four years ago, I was told that I couldn't have children, and it's OK, I'm going to have children, trust me. When the doctor told me, my reaction was, 'Oh hell nooooooo,'" Jessie told concertgoers, who responded with clamoring and applause.

Jessie explained that her decision to open up about her struggles was an attempt to normalize the conversation around it. "I don't tell you guys for sympathy, I'm one of millions of women, and of men, that have gone through this and will go through this, and it can't become something that defines us." In fact, the "Domino" singer wrote the song "Four Letter Word" after receiving the devastating news. As Us Weekly noted, the lyrics are explicit about her both pain and hope. "Feels in my heart, we'll meet one another / You'll be my baby, I'll be your mother," the lyrics read.

Jessie is once again turning to her fans to share the latest chapter in her struggle with infertility. While sharing the news of a heartbreaking pregnancy loss, the artist continued to express her characteristic hope.