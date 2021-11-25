Is Tori Spelling Really Planning To File For Divorce?

A source close to Tori Spelling confirmed on November 24 that the television star is, in fact, planning on filing for divorce from her husband, Dean McDermott, according to E! News. The source told the publication that, "The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now," adding that Tori has been "meeting with her lawyers to work it all out ..." The reason Tori has not yet jumped into filing for divorce, despite the couple no longer sleeping in the same bed, is because "[she's] ready for a fresh new start but is trying to be strategic about it."

A second source spoke to US Weekly this past week about the state of Tori and Dean's marriage, painting an even bleaker picture of the couple's demise. The insider revealed that the couple "can't stand to be around each other" due to the "tension" that has accumulated between them. Although Tori and Dean are "not in a healthy place," they are planning on prioritizing the needs and well-being of their five children. The source emphasized, "No matter what [happens], their kids will come first and always be their number one priority."

It seems that Tori herself isn't quite ready to speak out on the topic of her potential divorce. During an October appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," Tori stated firmly that she wasn't "going to answer" any questions about the state of her marriage (per Page Six).