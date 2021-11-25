Sandra Bullock Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Relationship With Keanu Reeves

Back in 1994, actors Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves met for the first time while working together on the film "Speed." Although Bullock and Reeves had both starred in projects prior, they were still gaining traction as up-and-coming Hollywood stars. In the film, their characters found themselves trapped on a bus rigged to explode. Reeves starred as Jack, the man tasked with saving the innocent passengers, and Bullock played Annie, the vehicle's unexpected driver. However, the two almost never met, as other actors were considered for both of their roles, as the movie's screenwriter, Graham Yost, told Entertainment Weekly in 2014.

"We went to the Toms first — you know, you go to Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks — and I think Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, who were going to do 'Money Train,'" Yost said. "We went down many different avenues."

Because of the on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Reeves, audiences were left wondering for years if their acting relationship ever carried over behind-the-scenes. Although it's been nearly three decades, Bullock has finally opened up about what really happened between them.