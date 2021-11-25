Kate Middleton Confirms This Is The Perfect Look For Colder Weather

She's the Duchess of Cambridge, a mother of two, and a future royal leader. But let us not forget, Kate Middleton is also a fashion icon. As the wife of Prince William, both Kate and the Duke of Cambridge have been hard at work, paving the way in modernizing the royal family. And with her charitable work and unparalleled elegance in tow, Kate regularly channels the late Princess Diana in many ways. In fact, she just might be the closest thing to Di in modern history, and she's not afraid to pay tribute to William and Harry's late matriarch.

Kate's only daughter was given the name Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, paying homage to not only Her Majesty, but to Lady Diana, as well (per Hello!). Per the outlet, Kate also sports Diana's sapphire engagement ring and has drawn comparisons to the late Princess of Wales for her style choices. Just take a look at Kate's stunning pink suit from 2015, which serves as a clear tribute to Diana's outfit during her 1990 visit to Westminster.

But don't get us wrong — Kate is the furthest thing from a carbon copy. The Duchess of Cambridge executes her tributes with taste just as much as she does in trendsetting, modern styles. And, with the coldest part of the year upon us, Kate Middleton recently served up a look that's more than ideal for those shivering temps.