Kate Middleton Absolutely Stuns In A Royal Blue Ensemble That We Can't Get Enough Of
Though Kate Middleton's official title is the Duchess of Cambridge, she is also the queen of relatable British chic. Her outfits are famously imitated — per Hello! magazine, numerous of her looks sell out of their respective shops within mere hours of her being seen in them. Moreover, the duchess often dons affordable streetwear in public. At the Germany vs. England soccer match at the 2021 Euros, for example, Kate rocked a red Zara blazer. Bethany Holt, author of "The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style," told Vanity Fair that Kate donning affordable clothes is a deliberate choice in the name of public image. "Her wearing high-street is a way for her to consistently remind people of that, and to show that she is one of us," the royal author said. "There's no better way than saying, 'Hey, you can buy the same Zara jeans I'm wearing right now for £30 [$40 USD].'"
Kate, for whom environmentalism is a passionate cause, is also never above rewearing old favorites in front of cameras, formerly a big no-no for celebrities. When she and Prince William spent time with schoolchildren on behalf of their organization, Generation Earthshot (built around teaching kids about the planet's protection), Kate re-wore a fittingly green Erdem blazer first worn in public during their 2014 New Zealand tour (although William joked that the jacket was "a bit bright," according to an on-looker, per People). Naturally, we expected an equally "green" outfit from Kate for November's COP26 climate change conference.
Kate Middleton goes eco-friendly with her COP26 fashion
In the tradition of keeping things environmentally stylistic, Kate Middleton once again stepped out in an eco-friendly ensemble at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland.
Per People, she and Prince William, along with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, attended the event on at the so-dubbed COP26 summit. On November 2, the Cambridges tweeted about its focus. "If we are to achieve our goal to repair our planet in what is now less than a decade, it is our shared responsibility to continue thinking differently, acting boldly, and making the impossible, possible," they wrote.
The Duchess of Cambridge sported a royal blue coat dress from Eponine's spring 2020 collection, making it 18 months old, the Daily Mail noted. Moreover, her navy blue Rupert Sanderson heels were an optimal example of reuse, as the duchess has been seen in them at least a dozen times before, according to the outlet. Completing her ensemble was her emotionally significant Poppy Code Breakers Brooch (per WWD), which is believed to be a nod toward Kate's grandmother Valerie Glassborow, a WWII code breaker herself.
While style critics praised Kate for her artfully assembled look and its non-wasteful nature, one fan seemed to sass attention received by the duchess. "I'm wearing a 13-year-old dress today," the person tweeted. "How about THAT for eco-credentials?" Point made, although there's no doubt it's much more uncommon for celebrities to don older outfits or repeat them.