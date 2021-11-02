Kate Middleton Absolutely Stuns In A Royal Blue Ensemble That We Can't Get Enough Of

Though Kate Middleton's official title is the Duchess of Cambridge, she is also the queen of relatable British chic. Her outfits are famously imitated — per Hello! magazine, numerous of her looks sell out of their respective shops within mere hours of her being seen in them. Moreover, the duchess often dons affordable streetwear in public. At the Germany vs. England soccer match at the 2021 Euros, for example, Kate rocked a red Zara blazer. Bethany Holt, author of "The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style," told Vanity Fair that Kate donning affordable clothes is a deliberate choice in the name of public image. "Her wearing high-street is a way for her to consistently remind people of that, and to show that she is one of us," the royal author said. "There's no better way than saying, 'Hey, you can buy the same Zara jeans I'm wearing right now for £30 [$40 USD].'"

Kate, for whom environmentalism is a passionate cause, is also never above rewearing old favorites in front of cameras, formerly a big no-no for celebrities. When she and Prince William spent time with schoolchildren on behalf of their organization, Generation Earthshot (built around teaching kids about the planet's protection), Kate re-wore a fittingly green Erdem blazer first worn in public during their 2014 New Zealand tour (although William joked that the jacket was "a bit bright," according to an on-looker, per People). Naturally, we expected an equally "green" outfit from Kate for November's COP26 climate change conference.