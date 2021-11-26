The Queen Is Hiring Someone To Actually Do This Task For Her

Buckingham Palace has a long history of hiring people to do jobs that are out of the ordinary. After all, they're royalty, and they have unique needs that the average person doesn't have. The queen and the royal family employ around 1,200 people to fulfill all sorts of roles, some mundane, some wonderful, and some just downright absurd.

Did you know that Queen Elizabeth hires someone who breaks in shoes for her? Angela Kelly, who has been Queen Elizabeth's shoe wearer for the past quarter of the decade, explained that she has the important task of ensuring that the Queen's shoes are always comfortable to wear. "As has been reported a lot in the press, a flunky wears in Her Majesty's shoes to ensure that they are comfortable and that she is always good to go. And yes, I am that flunky," she wrote in her book "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and The Wardrobe," per Hello! (via Marie Claire UK). "The Queen has very little time to herself and not time to wear in her own shoes, and as we share the same shoe size it makes the most sense this way."

In the past, Business Insider said that the royals have also hired people to do odd jobs, like gathering swans, preserving stamps, and even carving meat. Now, as stated in one of the latest job listings for the palace, the queen is apparently hiring someone to be her official thank you notes writer.