How Did Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Kick Off Their First Holiday Season As A Married Couple?
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially began dating in the fall of 2015, although they met on "The Voice" where they both served as judges for the singing competition show. Per Insider, at the time they met, both singer-songwriters were married to other people, but went through respective divorces soon after — paving the way for their relationship. Since announcing that they were officially an item, the couple has made music together and documented their adorable relationship on social media. In October 2020, Stefani and Shelton got engaged — much to the excitement of their fans — and tied the knot in July 2021.
A month before the wedding, Shelton gave an interview on "The Zane Lowe Show" in which he talked up his then-fiancée and revealed how much he loved her. When they work together, Shelton said (via Hollywood Life), he feels like "a kid on Christmas morning" and has to "pinch" himself to know that he isn't dreaming. In an interview of her own on "The Zane Lowe Show" in 2020 (via Us Weekly), Stefani gushed about Shelton, sharing that he was her "best friend." And if the multiple gifts he's given her over the years — including a pony! — aren't enough, Stefani says, "he's [also] full of love and generosity."
Although Stefani and Shelton have been together for six years, this is their first holiday season as husband and wife. And they kicked it off with a special Thanksgiving day.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spent their first Thanksgiving as a married couple with their favorite tradition
Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on November 25 to share some snaps from her first Thanksgiving married to country singer Blake Shelton. Her 12.7 million followers got a glimpse of the couple's gorgeously decorated table complete with a large bouquet of autumn flowers — as well as a couple of throwback photos of her and Blake from when they were kids. Alongside the photo collection, the "Rich Girl" singer wrote that she was "thankful" for her husband, adding the hashtag, "#firstmarrriedthanksgiving." Stefani also uploaded some videos from the day to her Instagram stories, including one of the mouthwatering Thanksgiving spread.
The "Hollaback Girl" singer told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the holiday that the couple had plans to spend Thanksgiving in Shelton's home-state of Oklahoma along with their parents and Stefani's three kids, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. She revealed that it was a "tradition" for the "whole family" to travel to Oklahoma for Turkey Day. "So I'm really looking forward to it," she said, adding, "We have a new house there. We have, like, a new life there."
Apparently, Shelton likes to experiment new turkey recipes every year. Stefani shared that she has already tried a Hot Cheetos turkey since meeting the "God's Country" artist while, this year, he was doing a bacon-wrapped bird. Her boys were also excited to add new dishes to this year's feast. She concluded that she was "very grateful" and "excited" for their "first married Thanksgiving."