How Did Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Kick Off Their First Holiday Season As A Married Couple?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially began dating in the fall of 2015, although they met on "The Voice" where they both served as judges for the singing competition show. Per Insider, at the time they met, both singer-songwriters were married to other people, but went through respective divorces soon after — paving the way for their relationship. Since announcing that they were officially an item, the couple has made music together and documented their adorable relationship on social media. In October 2020, Stefani and Shelton got engaged — much to the excitement of their fans — and tied the knot in July 2021.

A month before the wedding, Shelton gave an interview on "The Zane Lowe Show" in which he talked up his then-fiancée and revealed how much he loved her. When they work together, Shelton said (via Hollywood Life), he feels like "a kid on Christmas morning" and has to "pinch" himself to know that he isn't dreaming. In an interview of her own on "The Zane Lowe Show" in 2020 (via Us Weekly), Stefani gushed about Shelton, sharing that he was her "best friend." And if the multiple gifts he's given her over the years — including a pony! — aren't enough, Stefani says, "he's [also] full of love and generosity."

Although Stefani and Shelton have been together for six years, this is their first holiday season as husband and wife. And they kicked it off with a special Thanksgiving day.