Did Camilla Parker Bowles Really Say This After Meeting Prince William For The First Time?
Throughout Prince Charles' marriage to Prince Diana, the first in the line of succession to the British throne maintained a friendship with his former girlfriend, Camilla Parker-Bowles. Charles and Camilla also had a secret affair that was anything but secret. In 1994, the prince admitted to it in the ITV documentary "Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role," The New York Times reported at the time. When filmmaker Jonathan Dimbleby asked Charles if he had been faithful to Diana, he responded in the affirmative. But then he paused and added the bombshell: "Until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried."
By that point, he and Diana were already separated, but the royal family continued to oppose the divorce. That changed, though, when Diana conceded the infamous November 1995 interview to Martin Bashir, in which she said Charles' affair with Camilla contributed to their separation. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she claimed in the BBC's Panorama interview. A month later, Queen Elizabeth urged the couple to formally divorce, The New York Times reported. Charles and Diana's divorce proceedings were finalized in August 1996, Marie Claire detailed.
If the world knew about the Diana-Charles-Camilla love triangle, Prince William and Prince Harry also knew. But even though Camilla had been in Charles' life for decades, William and Harry had never met her. That didn't happen until a year after Diana's tragic death. As one might expect, the meeting was tense.
Camilla Parker-Bowles apparently needed a strong drink afterwards
The decision to meet Camilla Parker-Bowles came from Prince William himself. According to Cheat Sheet, Prince Charles had planned to go public with his relationship with Camilla after he and Princess Diana divorced in 1996. But before Charles could do so, Diana died in a tragic accident that stunned the world, so he decided to keep it on the low. Prince Harry and William showed no interest in meeting their father's partner, considering everything that went down, and Charles respected it, according to the report. A year after his mother's death, though, William thought it was time.
On June 12, 1998, days before his 16th birthday, William dropped in unexpectedly at St. James' Palace, where he knew Camilla would be visiting with his father, to rip that bandaid off, The Irish Times reported in July 1998. Charles introduced William and Camilla and left them alone, royal biographer Penny Junor wrote in the 2017 biography "The Duchess: the Untold Story" (via International Business Times). They chatted for about a half hour, minutes that apparently had a strong impact on Camilla. "Camilla came out saying, 'I need a gin and tonic,'" Junor detailed in the biography.
We know the meeting took place because Charles's aides confirmed it to the press, per The Irish Times. But whether Camilla really said she needed some help to alleviate her anxiety is still uncertain, though it will certainly remain a thread in the fabric of the popular country.