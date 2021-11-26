Did Camilla Parker Bowles Really Say This After Meeting Prince William For The First Time?

Throughout Prince Charles' marriage to Prince Diana, the first in the line of succession to the British throne maintained a friendship with his former girlfriend, Camilla Parker-Bowles. Charles and Camilla also had a secret affair that was anything but secret. In 1994, the prince admitted to it in the ITV documentary "Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role," The New York Times reported at the time. When filmmaker Jonathan Dimbleby asked Charles if he had been faithful to Diana, he responded in the affirmative. But then he paused and added the bombshell: "Until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried."

By that point, he and Diana were already separated, but the royal family continued to oppose the divorce. That changed, though, when Diana conceded the infamous November 1995 interview to Martin Bashir, in which she said Charles' affair with Camilla contributed to their separation. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she claimed in the BBC's Panorama interview. A month later, Queen Elizabeth urged the couple to formally divorce, The New York Times reported. Charles and Diana's divorce proceedings were finalized in August 1996, Marie Claire detailed.

If the world knew about the Diana-Charles-Camilla love triangle, Prince William and Prince Harry also knew. But even though Camilla had been in Charles' life for decades, William and Harry had never met her. That didn't happen until a year after Diana's tragic death. As one might expect, the meeting was tense.