Prince William Gets More Candid Than Ever In Newly Released Video

Mental health matters to Prince William. In recent years, society has seen a progressive shift in dismantling the stigmas around mental health. This crucial moment for us comes after years of "manning up" and hiding our feelings away, as seeking help was not encouraged. In fact, it was quite discouraged as it was viewed as a sign of weakness — but no longer is that the case.

Joan Rosenberg, Ph.D., saliently noted (via Psychology Today), "Most people who have grown up in individualistic cultures like the United States are often raised with the belief that relying on others and asking for help is a burden to others and makes you seem emotionally weak," adding that you "need both independence and dependence—not one or the other."

As someone who has lived under the microscope his entire life and even saw his mother, the late Princess Diana, get taken away from him at an early age, Prince William is an exemplary poster boy for mental health when it comes to modern royalty. With the royal family still reeling from Megxit, William has been eyeballed as the future leader of the monarchy — and with the weight of the world on his shoulders, the Duke of Cambridge is using his platform to let people know how serious mental health really is.