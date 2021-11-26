Which Celebrities Were Travis Scott Just Spotted Hanging Out With After The Astroworld Tragedy?

Astroworld — no longer his planet or his home. The embattled rapper Travis Scott has been spotted decompressing on the green in Southern California following the Astroworld tragedy. The incident, which occurred in early November, has left 10 concertgoers dead and dozens injured as nearly 50,000 fans crammed Houston, Texas' NRG Park for the eagerly awaited festival. It was a terrifying tragedy that has left multiple families broken in the wake of the incident and long sullied Scott's reputation.

The "Butterfly Effect" rapper, who is known for his rambunctious shows and stage antics, has come under scrutiny for eliciting raucous behavior at his concerts from years prior. In 2017, during a concert at New York City's Terminal 5, Scott encouraged a fan to jump off the venue's balcony. As the fan jumped, then-23-year-old Kyle Green was also pushed and fell to severe injury — leading to partial paralysis (via LAD Bible).

Following the Astroworld incident, Green's lawyer noted that his client "was really angry at Travis and at Travis' team ... because Travis clearly hasn't learned from what has previously transpired." And despite November's tragedy, Scott escaped unscathed. Now, he's teeing it up with some celebrities that you might find surprising amidst Thanksgiving weekend.