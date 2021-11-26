Queen Elizabeth's Special Christmas Decorations Have Just Been Revealed

Windsor Castle may be primped and polished for the upcoming holiday festivities, per People, but it seems as if Queen Elizabeth enjoys a rather laidback Christmas, per BBC. During an interview for a documentary for the monarch's 90th birthday, Kate Middleton revealed that she was anxious about her first Christmas with the monarch.

Kate recalled (via My London), "I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents and I thought, 'I'll make her something', which could have gone horribly wrong, but I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney." The Duchess of Cambridge chose to go with a homemade gift and hoped that it would please the royal matriarch. She continued (via BBC), "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table." It seems as if the simple present was a hit.

Meghan Markle had a different approach during her first Christmas at Sandringham. A source told The Sun, "Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty." They added, "It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy." It seemed as if the Duchess of Sussex was targeting Queen Elizabeth's funny bone. The insider revealed that the queen supposedly "burst out laughing," assuring Meghan, "It can keep my dogs company."