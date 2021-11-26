Queen Elizabeth's Special Christmas Decorations Have Just Been Revealed
Windsor Castle may be primped and polished for the upcoming holiday festivities, per People, but it seems as if Queen Elizabeth enjoys a rather laidback Christmas, per BBC. During an interview for a documentary for the monarch's 90th birthday, Kate Middleton revealed that she was anxious about her first Christmas with the monarch.
Kate recalled (via My London), "I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents and I thought, 'I'll make her something', which could have gone horribly wrong, but I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney." The Duchess of Cambridge chose to go with a homemade gift and hoped that it would please the royal matriarch. She continued (via BBC), "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table." It seems as if the simple present was a hit.
Meghan Markle had a different approach during her first Christmas at Sandringham. A source told The Sun, "Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty." They added, "It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy." It seemed as if the Duchess of Sussex was targeting Queen Elizabeth's funny bone. The insider revealed that the queen supposedly "burst out laughing," assuring Meghan, "It can keep my dogs company."
Paying homage to the queen's past Christmases
It's a well-known fact that Queen Elizabeth loves playing charades. A royal expert told Express, "I've heard they love playing games, especially charades, over Christmas and that The Queen is apparently a very good player." According to the Mirror, the monarch loves the game so much that everyone has to play charades until she's had enough. Ever wonder why Queen Elizabeth indulges her dramatic side at Christmas? The story goes way back — to World War II to be precise.
Town and Country reports the then-Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret decided to do their bit for the war by performing in pantomimes written by their schoolmaster Hubert Tannar. The four plays — "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty," "Aladdin," and "Old Mother Red Riding Boots" — were performed during the holiday season between 1941 and 1944. The proceeds from the pantomimes were donated to the Royal Household Wool Fund in aid of WWII soldiers. This year, per People, some of the costumes from those plays will be put on display in the very same hall where Elizabeth and Margaret performed in them, the Waterloo Chamber in Windsor Castle. The collection promises satin-and-lace gowns, brocaded jackets, and delicate lace bloomers fit for a queen!
The Royal Collection Trust has also released video footage of Windsor Castle this Christmas. With an ornate 20-foot Christmas tree set in a stately room, visitors are welcome to view the festive displays until early next year.