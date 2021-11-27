Kelly Dodd Has Strong Words For Lala Kent

Kelly Dodd is once again feuding with her fellow "Bravolebrity," Lala Kent. The two have gone back and forth on social media since the summer, per Page Six, when the former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star called Lala "an idiot beyond the pale" on Instagram.

Lala fired back at Kelly's insult, saying, "Coming from a woman who wore a hat saying 'Drunk Wives Matter,' it is the biggest compliment that you think I'm an idiot. Thank you so much babe." Her reference was a callback to one of Kelly's most controversial moments, as many Bravo fans saw her hat as insensitive to the Black Lives Matter movement.

And now, the two are fighting again, as Kelly has made her thoughts on Lala's recent split with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, quite clear. Earlier in November, per US Weekly, Lala cut ties with Randall after growing speculation that Randall had cheated on the "Vanderpump Rules" star. Recently, Lala spoke out on social media, thanking her fans for the support during her split. Now, Kelly is letting everyone know what she thinks about the pair's relationship. While Kelly and Lala are known for going back and forth online, did the two bury the hatchet with news of Lala's recent split?