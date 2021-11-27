Kelly Dodd Has Strong Words For Lala Kent
Kelly Dodd is once again feuding with her fellow "Bravolebrity," Lala Kent. The two have gone back and forth on social media since the summer, per Page Six, when the former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star called Lala "an idiot beyond the pale" on Instagram.
Lala fired back at Kelly's insult, saying, "Coming from a woman who wore a hat saying 'Drunk Wives Matter,' it is the biggest compliment that you think I'm an idiot. Thank you so much babe." Her reference was a callback to one of Kelly's most controversial moments, as many Bravo fans saw her hat as insensitive to the Black Lives Matter movement.
And now, the two are fighting again, as Kelly has made her thoughts on Lala's recent split with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, quite clear. Earlier in November, per US Weekly, Lala cut ties with Randall after growing speculation that Randall had cheated on the "Vanderpump Rules" star. Recently, Lala spoke out on social media, thanking her fans for the support during her split. Now, Kelly is letting everyone know what she thinks about the pair's relationship. While Kelly and Lala are known for going back and forth online, did the two bury the hatchet with news of Lala's recent split?
Kelly Dodd sided with Randall Emmett amid split from Lala Kent
Kelly Dodd has made it clear that she thinks Lala Kent is the reason for the dissolution of her relationship with fiancé Randall Emmett.
Kelly took to Instagram to address the "Vanderpump Rules" star's situation (via Page Six): "No man would put up with that whack job!" Kelly continued, "Not even an alleged crook!" Despite Kelly's thoughts, Lala has yet to respond to the most recent blast. Instead, Lala has chosen to focus on her new life with her 8-month-old daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with Randall. Per US Weekly, Lala recently told her fans she would not be discussing the details of her split with Randall, as she seems to have a new outlook on life.
She recently revealed her new house — one separate from Randall — and on November 22, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder took to Instagram Stories to thank her fans for their support. "I just want to say ... I love and adore you all," Lala said. "The amount of love and support I'm getting is overwhelming and beautiful. It does not go unnoticed."