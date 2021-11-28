The Strange Reason Jon Gosselin Was Just Hospitalized

Jon Gosselin might have had a rollercoaster year, but he remains grateful. The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star took to Instagram the day after Thanksgiving to share a photo of him and his daughter, Hannah Gosselin. In the snap, the father-daughter duo beam at the camera while standing at the bottom of a festively decorated staircase. In his caption, Jon wrote, "The holidays are a time for family and reflection. Be present and thankful today and everyday. Happy thanksgiving to you all!"

Fans were shocked when Jon announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, had broken up earlier this year. According to People, the couple split four months after her breast cancer diagnosis. The reality star told Dr. Oz that his seven-year relationship had come to an end that was "definitely mutual." He said that they had experienced "ongoing issues ... previous to her diagnosis." Jon revealed that he wanted to "focus on helping my friend get through cancer." He added, "I'll always love Colleen." The father-of-eight was also hospitalized with COVID-19 last year, which was a "really scary" experience, per the New York Daily News.

While it may seem as if all his misfortune has come to an end, the reality star just can't catch a break. This time around, he had to call in the help of the exterminators after seeing a doctor. Jon got real about a dramatic health scare that, at the very worst, could have cost him his life.