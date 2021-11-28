The Strange Reason Jon Gosselin Was Just Hospitalized
Jon Gosselin might have had a rollercoaster year, but he remains grateful. The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star took to Instagram the day after Thanksgiving to share a photo of him and his daughter, Hannah Gosselin. In the snap, the father-daughter duo beam at the camera while standing at the bottom of a festively decorated staircase. In his caption, Jon wrote, "The holidays are a time for family and reflection. Be present and thankful today and everyday. Happy thanksgiving to you all!"
Fans were shocked when Jon announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, had broken up earlier this year. According to People, the couple split four months after her breast cancer diagnosis. The reality star told Dr. Oz that his seven-year relationship had come to an end that was "definitely mutual." He said that they had experienced "ongoing issues ... previous to her diagnosis." Jon revealed that he wanted to "focus on helping my friend get through cancer." He added, "I'll always love Colleen." The father-of-eight was also hospitalized with COVID-19 last year, which was a "really scary" experience, per the New York Daily News.
While it may seem as if all his misfortune has come to an end, the reality star just can't catch a break. This time around, he had to call in the help of the exterminators after seeing a doctor. Jon got real about a dramatic health scare that, at the very worst, could have cost him his life.
Jon Gosselin's horrific brown recluse spider bite
Jon Gosselin told The Sun about a scary medical crisis that could have had severe repercussions. Tragedy struck while Jon was "DJ-ing for the weekend in Philadelphia." However, he "woke after a night of music and fun and went to stand up only to fall back down on the bed." Jon recalled, "I was in excruciating pain." The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star continued, "It was really weird because when I looked at my leg I realized it was twice the [normal] size and there's a red-looking blister with a large red circle around it." He went on to describe the lesion, saying, "It kind of looked like a cigarette burn, but really raised."
Jon sought medical advice immediately and was given a shocking diagnosis. He dished, "The doc immediately knew the pain was from a brown recluse, which is a deadly spider. My entire leg had swollen up from the cellulitis." Jon went on to explain, "The doctor told me that I was lucky to come in because if you don't treat this you can lose limbs or die from a bacterial infection." He revealed that "the antibiotic is so strong it's made me ill. I'm losing pounds again." But, Jon still has a sense of humor despite everything. He joked, "I just wish I knew where the spider was so I can take my revenge." Luckily for the spider, Jon is currently on a road trip with Hannah.