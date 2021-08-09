What We Know About Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend's Cancer Diagnosis

We know former "Jon and Kate Plus 8" star Jon Gosselin is in it for the long haul when it comes to his relationship with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. Back in November, the pair celebrated their six-year anniversary, but it seems like their relationship was put to the test following Conrad's shocking breast cancer diagnosis.

"I went for a mammogram on 4/15. I had put it off for almost 2 1/2 yrs due to lack of time and Covid and later got a call that a mass was found in my right breast," Conrad revealed via Instagram on a collage of her in hospital garb on Aug. 7, 2021. "Everything after that happened so fast. Then on 4/21, I got the call that is confirmed it was cancer. Stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer," she continued.

Revealing she underwent a mastectomy, plus more details about her journey to recovery, she concluded her message by thanking her support system. "I was also lucky enough to have support through amazing friends and family but mostly my 2 kids Jesse and Jordan and my sister Debbie," she wrote. "Even though My sister was 1200 miles away. She was always there supporting me." Although Gosselin didn't get a shoutout, he appeared to be preoccupied at Musikfest according to his Instagram Stories. However, neither Conrad or Gosselin have alluded to a split and they both last posted about each other in honor of their anniversary. Keep scrolling for more details about Conrad's cancer diagnosis.