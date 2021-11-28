Aaron Rodgers COVID-19 Toe Controversy Explained

Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 saga just got even weirder when the NFL MVP picked his foot up and displayed it in front of the Zoom camera during a news conference on November 24.

The drama surrounding Rodgers and the coronavirus began when the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for the virus earlier in November. Rodgers then went on to say that, although he had been "immunized" against the virus, he revealed he was unvaccinated. Rodgers was fined for breaking the rules set by the NFL and was quarantined for 10 days, per US Weekly.

Now that the star quarterback is out of quarantine, he joined "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about his experience with the virus and sparked confusion when he explained he only suffered from "COVID toe." Seemingly not knowing "COVID toe" is a real medical term, Rodgers sent fans into a frenzy, causing many to wonder whether or not the star was okay. Now, it seems the whole world is worried about Rodgers' toe. So, what's really going on with the quarterback's health?