Aaron Rodgers COVID-19 Toe Controversy Explained
Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 saga just got even weirder when the NFL MVP picked his foot up and displayed it in front of the Zoom camera during a news conference on November 24.
The drama surrounding Rodgers and the coronavirus began when the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for the virus earlier in November. Rodgers then went on to say that, although he had been "immunized" against the virus, he revealed he was unvaccinated. Rodgers was fined for breaking the rules set by the NFL and was quarantined for 10 days, per US Weekly.
Now that the star quarterback is out of quarantine, he joined "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about his experience with the virus and sparked confusion when he explained he only suffered from "COVID toe." Seemingly not knowing "COVID toe" is a real medical term, Rodgers sent fans into a frenzy, causing many to wonder whether or not the star was okay. Now, it seems the whole world is worried about Rodgers' toe. So, what's really going on with the quarterback's health?
Does Aaron Rodgers have COVID toe?
In an attempt to clear up the rumors about his condition, per ESPN, Aaron Rodgers stuck his foot into the Zoom camera during a news conference on November 24 to show off the fact he does not have COVID toe.
After Rodgers said he had COVID toe on "The Pat McAfee Show," The Wall Street Journal wrote that, "Covid toe is a casual name for something medically known as pernio or chilblains, which is a condition that causes symptoms as discolorations and lesions." According to the WSJ, COVID toe is extremely painful and turns the toes purple.
But, despite saying he has COVID toe, apparently Rodgers does not. This is why he stuck his toes in front of the camera. "I'm glad you asked just so I could show you the lesions of my foot," Rodgers said as he lifted his foot. "Oh, oh there's no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise. No, that's actually disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe." Per ESPN, Rodgers hurt his toe during a home workout and the injury was unrelated to the coronavirus. Rodgers continued, saying at the press conference he wouldn't miss any upcoming games because of his toe and is looking over all the options to heal. And while he does that, he's also awaiting an apology from the WSJ for claiming his COVID toe as fact.