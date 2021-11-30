How AnnaLynne McCord And Shenae Grimes Went From '90210' Enemies To Starting A Podcast - Exclusive

"Dancing Through the Snow" star AnnaLynne McCord is now super close with her former "90210" castmate Shenae Grimes, but that wasn't always the case. "I couldn't stand the girl. She was awful," McCord told Nicki Swift. "It was so funny. Especially when we hashed it out in the first episode [of 'Unzipped'], we literally had the worst images of each other in our minds."

Lucky for fans, McCord and Grimes managed to build a new friendship once "90210" ended. Discussing the past tension, McCord said, "And it's funny now, because one of the things I say in friendships or relationships and people who have known me for a long time, I'm like, 'You're talking to me in 2009 and though I understand why you're talking to me as her, I'm not her anymore and I'd really love to have a conversation with you and me now.'"

McCord continued, "And we do that, right? Think about the people you've known, especially your family you've known the longest, you have this idea of them from a time and then you keep that [version of] them alive and they're hopefully moving and changing and growing and you're the first one to be like, 'Look at all the change I've made!'" She added, "But we forget to offer that space for someone else and that's what's been really cool with 'Nae and I is we're all about redemption."

