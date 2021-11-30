How AnnaLynne McCord And Shenae Grimes Went From '90210' Enemies To Starting A Podcast - Exclusive
AnnaLynne McCord is currently starring in Lifetime's "Dancing Through the Snow," a cute holiday movie that co-stars "Virgin River" actor Colin Lawrence. McCord is also busy at work on her podcast, "Unzipped," which she records with her former "90210" co-star Shenae Grimes. As well as speaking to fellow "90210" alum like Matt Lanter, McCord and Grimes have built a successful show on which they discuss everything from current affairs to pop culture. It's undeniable that the rapport between Grimes and McCord is what makes "Unzipped" so easy to devour, but the actors have come a long way since their time on the beloved teen series.
"It's a funny dynamic between Shenae and I," McCord told Nicki Swift. "Right now, she's like, 'We need to do more of pop culture, because you want to have Reiki Healers and breath work specialists on the show.' And I'm like, 'Because my demographic cares about healing.' So we're always trying to balance our extremely different interests, and what's happening is there's this crossover that's really finding its home."
Nicki Swift sat down with McCord to find out how she went from enemies on the set of "90210" to friends with her podcast co-host Grimes.
AnnaLynne and Shenae found redemption
"Dancing Through the Snow" star AnnaLynne McCord is now super close with her former "90210" castmate Shenae Grimes, but that wasn't always the case. "I couldn't stand the girl. She was awful," McCord told Nicki Swift. "It was so funny. Especially when we hashed it out in the first episode [of 'Unzipped'], we literally had the worst images of each other in our minds."
Lucky for fans, McCord and Grimes managed to build a new friendship once "90210" ended. Discussing the past tension, McCord said, "And it's funny now, because one of the things I say in friendships or relationships and people who have known me for a long time, I'm like, 'You're talking to me in 2009 and though I understand why you're talking to me as her, I'm not her anymore and I'd really love to have a conversation with you and me now.'"
McCord continued, "And we do that, right? Think about the people you've known, especially your family you've known the longest, you have this idea of them from a time and then you keep that [version of] them alive and they're hopefully moving and changing and growing and you're the first one to be like, 'Look at all the change I've made!'" She added, "But we forget to offer that space for someone else and that's what's been really cool with 'Nae and I is we're all about redemption."
"Dancing Through the Snow" is available to stream exclusively on Lifetime.