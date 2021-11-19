AnnaLynne McCord Dishes On Lifetime's Latest Holiday Movie, Dancing Through The Snow - Exclusive Interview

I came up very early on in the podcast talking about how I'm all against shame culture. I do not support the cancellation of people at the level that we're doing it. And people wrote in, "We don't like that you're talking about cancel culture." And I was like, "Oh cool, then I'm going to talk about it more." But the point being, if you don't feel comfortable having a conversation about something, you aren't solid enough in your stance. And if you can't sit there and sit across from someone and hear them say an opinion that differs from yours, and you be strong enough in yourself to own your conversation, but also be strong enough as a human being to realize that you're not the only person in the world and your opinion isn't the only opinion, then you should go back to the drawing board a little bit and figure out why believe what you believe. Did you read it on a bunch of memes and then you agreed because everybody was saying it?

And because I'm such a nonconformist and so is Shenae, we want to talk about these topics, because if you don't ever look at the other side, you only get on the bandwagon, you only follow the trends. You don't invite in redemption for one, which is what Shenae and I had. If we had bandwagoned it and canceled each other, we would never be friends after ["90210"]. We would never have figured out that we actually were being lied about by certain people to each other and didn't know that this was happening. And we certainly wouldn't be doing a podcast together. So I think that there's a lot of room for gray area where our world has become incredibly black and white and cut and dry.

And so it's nice to go "Unzipped" and talk about things that we get s*** for later and be like, "Thank you. You're voicing an opinion. Do you understand how that makes the world diverse and beautiful?" You might be trolling us and saying it in a way that could be done better, but we are still going to welcome that negativity even for the simple fact that someone is offering an opinion. It's very hard to offend me. I would like people to try. Go ahead. Let me see, because I am solid and strong in who I am and I spent a lot of time building, taking off the layers of what was put on to me, and unbecoming so that I could return to who I am. And you cannot change my mind on s***. You better have a solid argument if you want to change my mind on something because I know why I feel the way I do.

I've lived it. I've experienced it. I've gone through the pain of it. I have seen all the sides of it. And if someone comes in and has that much strength in their opinion and they show their very well thought out argument, I'm all ears and I'm ready to change my mind, but you better be on your toes because I'm going to poke holes in your theory so hard. So "Unzipped" gives us that platform to be able to kind of dive a little bit deeper than short form, and that's what's really fun about it.

People on the internet especially can be so closed off. So I think it's refreshing you're having those conversations.

It's nice. It allows for whoever is able to pop in and listen in. And hopefully at the very least, they give themselves the room to have a different opinion from someone else because sometimes it's us. You don't want to be trolled. It's not fun, but at the same time if you aren't giving yourself that exposure therapy and putting yourself out there, we're just all going to have a singular note world and that's really boring and we've done that. We're over that. We want diversity and inclusion now.