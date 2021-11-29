Tragic Details Revealed About Jimmie Allen's Six-Week-Old Daughter's Health Struggle
The past couple of months have been eventful ones for Jimmie Allen. On October 17, the country star took to his Instagram to announce the birth of Zara James, his second daughter with wife Alexis Allen and third child overall. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum could hardly contain his excitement at the prospect of raising another baby. "The one thing I can say about being a parent, you learn things about yourself in each kid ... I'm curious to see what challenges she's going to put in front of me. I'm curious to see what weakness of mine she's going to highlight," he said that month, according to Us Weekly.
Less than a month later, the "Best Shot" singer became the year's new artist at the 2021 CMA Awards, a recognition the 36-year-old could never have imagined would come his way just a few years ago. "Five years ago I spent my last $100 and came to the CMAs 50th to watch Charley Pride perform on stage, and I got to perform with him last year," Jimmie said in his acceptance speech, according to People.
Shortly after, the musician had to come down from the high of winning new artist of the year and becoming a father for the third time as Jimmie and Alexis were faced with a health crisis involving both of their daughters that progressively got worse. After reportedly being rejected by a hospital, the newborn's condition worsened to the point of requiring days of hospitalization.
Jimmie Allen's infant daughter has been discharged
On November 23, Jimmie Allen's wife, Alexis Allen, got on a tour bus to go meet Jimmie when Zara James experienced what she described as a 10-minute long "coughing fit" at around 10 p.m., Alexis detailed on Instagram. The mother of two, who is an R.N., promptly applied the techniques she knew, including a hot shower to allow the steam to open up Zara's airways, chest rubs and suctioning. "Nothing seemed to work. At 10:30 Zara was unresponsive in my arms and turning color as we frantically ask our drivers to pull over and call 911. The longest 15 minutes of my life," Alexis wrote.
When in the ambulance, EMT workers hooked Zara on oxygen and the infant regained color. On November 28, Alexis announced on her Instagram Story (via People) that Zara had been discharged and that they were "going home," the report detailed. In the post uploaded to her feed, Alexis thanked the medical staff for saving her daughter's life.
This hospital stay came after Zara and her sister, Naomi Bettie, fell sick with RSV (respiratory synctial virus) about 10 days prior, according to People. In a subsequent Story, Alexis said Zara had been turned away from a hospital. Jimmie took to Twitter to express frustration over the situation. "now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital."