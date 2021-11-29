Tragic Details Revealed About Jimmie Allen's Six-Week-Old Daughter's Health Struggle

The past couple of months have been eventful ones for Jimmie Allen. On October 17, the country star took to his Instagram to announce the birth of Zara James, his second daughter with wife Alexis Allen and third child overall. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum could hardly contain his excitement at the prospect of raising another baby. "The one thing I can say about being a parent, you learn things about yourself in each kid ... I'm curious to see what challenges she's going to put in front of me. I'm curious to see what weakness of mine she's going to highlight," he said that month, according to Us Weekly.

Less than a month later, the "Best Shot" singer became the year's new artist at the 2021 CMA Awards, a recognition the 36-year-old could never have imagined would come his way just a few years ago. "Five years ago I spent my last $100 and came to the CMAs 50th to watch Charley Pride perform on stage, and I got to perform with him last year," Jimmie said in his acceptance speech, according to People.

Shortly after, the musician had to come down from the high of winning new artist of the year and becoming a father for the third time as Jimmie and Alexis were faced with a health crisis involving both of their daughters that progressively got worse. After reportedly being rejected by a hospital, the newborn's condition worsened to the point of requiring days of hospitalization.