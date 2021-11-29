George Clooney Reveals An Unsettling Detail About His Motorcycle Crash

George Clooney was in a motorcycle accident during the summer of 2018 while filming the Hulu series "Catch-22" in Italy. During an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor said that he was disturbed over the fact that, while he was laying on the ground, there were people around him filming him during what could have been the last moments of his life. Instead of calling out for help, Clooney said that the strangers were gawking at him and filming him for what could have been social media purposes. He said, "If you're in the public eye, what you realize when you're on the ground thinking it's the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it's just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page. I'm a pretty positive guy, but that told me — clearly — that you really are here just for their entertainment."

Luckily, Clooney survived the accident with no major injuries, although he did have to have physical therapy. But, it's the fact that no one cared enough to save his life, and were, instead more fascinated by who he was and the life he had, that has left a lasting impression on him to this day. In other words, Clooney learned the true meaning of "La vita e bella" that day.