Elliot Page's Latest Selfie Is Turning Heads
Elliot Page wants you to know that his new phone is working — at least that's according to the sly caption of his November 28 surprise shirtless selfie posted to Instagram. The actor, who shared that they underwent top surgery with TIME in their April/May cover story, previously shared a photo of his bare chest with the public on Instagram in May. "Trans bb's first swim trunks," Page wrote at the time, along with the hashtags "#transjoy #transisbeautiful."
The "Umbrella Academy" star has been extremely open about his gender transition after coming out as transgender in December 2020 via a tweet and Instagram message. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV+'s "The Oprah Conversation", Page shared his experience about having their breast tissue removed through FTM (female to male or female to non-binary top surgery), a procedure also known as "masculinizing chest surgery" (via Healthline) "for individuals looking to achieve a more masculine or flat appearing chest." He told Winfrey, "It's getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am," (via Yahoo! Sports). "And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked. It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body probably for the first time"
And now, it looks like Page is feeling confident as ever to show more of his body.
Elliot Page shows of a six-pack in his shirtless mirror selfie
Elliot Page seems to be working hard at the gym these days. The Academy Award-nominated actor shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram page, flaunting his rock-hard six-pack abs. "Oh good my new phone works," he wrote in the caption.
It didn't take long until compliments started pouring in, with many fellow celebrities and fans saying how frankly hot they find Page. "okay hunni," "Broad City" star Ilana Glazer wrote in the comments. "you're gonna break that phone tho with your intense hotness," squealed producer Ian Daniel. Even fans couldn't contain their excitement, with one writing, "OKAY ELLIOT JUST SAY YOU WANTED TO GIVE US HEART ATTACKS THATS IT."
When Page came out as transgender in December 2020, his touching statement proved to be the perfect starting point for his journey sharing his transition with the public. He shared how he's happy to finally get the chance to come to terms with his true identity. "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," he wrote. "And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive." We can't wait for more selfies!