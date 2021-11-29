Elliot Page's Latest Selfie Is Turning Heads

Elliot Page wants you to know that his new phone is working — at least that's according to the sly caption of his November 28 surprise shirtless selfie posted to Instagram. The actor, who shared that they underwent top surgery with TIME in their April/May cover story, previously shared a photo of his bare chest with the public on Instagram in May. "Trans bb's first swim trunks," Page wrote at the time, along with the hashtags "#transjoy #transisbeautiful."

The "Umbrella Academy" star has been extremely open about his gender transition after coming out as transgender in December 2020 via a tweet and Instagram message. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV+'s "The Oprah Conversation", Page shared his experience about having their breast tissue removed through FTM (female to male or female to non-binary top surgery), a procedure also known as "masculinizing chest surgery" (via Healthline) "for individuals looking to achieve a more masculine or flat appearing chest." He told Winfrey, "It's getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am," (via Yahoo! Sports). "And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked. It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body probably for the first time"

And now, it looks like Page is feeling confident as ever to show more of his body.