Everything We Know About Ty Pennington's Wedding
It's "Extreme Makeover: Wedding Edition"! Ty Pennington, host of the popular home-improvement series "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" for 10 seasons, and HGTV's "Trading Spaces" is officially off the market, choosing to marry his bride in his own renovation project. The TV host first announced his engagement to social media manager Kellee Merrell back in July with an Instagram post showing off his bride-to-be's pear-shaped diamond. According to People, Ty decided to ask for Merrell's hand in marriage at his Florida home over their daily morning coffee.
"I have admired Kellee from afar for years," Ty said to the outlet. "She's a beautiful person inside and out." The couple reportedly met back in 2010 in Toronto, but it took a decade for the duo to turn their friendship into romance. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one," he shared.
In 2020, Ty and Merrell chose to ride out COVID-19 quarantines together and their relationship quickly got serious, with a wedding just a year later.
Ty Pennington wed in a home still under renovation
The first glimpse of the wedding between HGTV's Ty Pennington and his bride, Kellee Merrell came via Instagram, when the star shared the first photos behind his wedding. "We did it!," wrote Ty in the caption of the photo, which featured the reality host's grey suit and his wife's white blazer over her wedding dress.
According to People, the wedding went down in Savannah, Georgia with just a few guests. The outlet reports the couple wed in the host's 19th-century home he is still in the process of renovating. The star shared a sneak peek with more photos from the reception, which looked to be in a romantic private garden setting. "A perfect evening," the reality star captioned the post. "Thank you to everyone who made this night so special."
Ty's wedding has taken some fans by surprise after the TV host revealed to Entertainment Tonight his reality career almost went from home improvement to relationship improvement. "I got a call from a producer in L.A., 'You would live in a house with like 20 girls and you would have to spend time with them in hot tubs and at the end of it, you'd have to decide who you should marry," began the celeb. "What a different trajectory my life would have been if I had done that." The show in question was "The Bachelor," and we wonder how Bachelor Nation would've felt about a Ty take-over of the series.