Everything We Know About Ty Pennington's Wedding

It's "Extreme Makeover: Wedding Edition"! Ty Pennington, host of the popular home-improvement series "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" for 10 seasons, and HGTV's "Trading Spaces" is officially off the market, choosing to marry his bride in his own renovation project. The TV host first announced his engagement to social media manager Kellee Merrell back in July with an Instagram post showing off his bride-to-be's pear-shaped diamond. According to People, Ty decided to ask for Merrell's hand in marriage at his Florida home over their daily morning coffee.

"I have admired Kellee from afar for years," Ty said to the outlet. "She's a beautiful person inside and out." The couple reportedly met back in 2010 in Toronto, but it took a decade for the duo to turn their friendship into romance. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one," he shared.

In 2020, Ty and Merrell chose to ride out COVID-19 quarantines together and their relationship quickly got serious, with a wedding just a year later.