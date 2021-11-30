Tetona Jackson Spills On Working With Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards - Exclusive

Unsurprisingly, Tetona Jackson had a ball working with Kyle Richards on "The Housewives of the North Pole," Peacock's first holiday movie. "First of all, she is so amazing to work with," Jackson told Nicki Swift. "She's super sweet, so much fun. I loved working with her and Betsy Brandt, and honestly the entire cast was a lot of fun to work with."

As well as getting the chance to work with two iconic actors, Jackson embraced starring in a holiday film, which, as the star admitted, was definitely a dream come true. "So it is a very, very cute Christmas movie," Jackson explained. "Of course, it's Peacock's very first Christmas movie, which is very exciting. I'm really excited to be a part of that. But the movie is about these two women played by Kyle and Betsy and they are best friends. And they win this house decorating contest every year. And my character Kendall kind of comes in and stirs things up a little bit. So you kind of get to see this huge rollercoaster happen, and you get to find out what happens at the end."



"The Housewives of the North Pole" will stream exclusively on Peacock in December 2021.