Tetona Jackson Spills On Working With Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards - Exclusive
From playing Simone Graham in BET's "Boomerang" remake to starring as Tiana in Disney on Ice show "Let's Celebrate!" to appearing on ABC's "Home Economics," Tetona Jackson has steadily been building her Hollywood career. And now, Jackson is set to star in Peacock's very first Christmas movie, "The Housewives of the North Pole," alongside "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards.
Understandably, Jackson had the time of her life making the festive film, especially as she got to star alongside Richards and "Breaking Bad" actor Betsy Brandt. "Honestly, I have always wanted to do a Christmas movie," Tetona Jackson told Nicki Swift during an exclusive interview. "I think they're so much fun. They're so cute. And my dream came true." Tetona Jackson further opened up about Peacock's "The Housewives of the North Pole," and what it was like working with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" OG Kyle Richards.
Tetona Jackson had 'a lot of fun' with the cast
Unsurprisingly, Tetona Jackson had a ball working with Kyle Richards on "The Housewives of the North Pole," Peacock's first holiday movie. "First of all, she is so amazing to work with," Jackson told Nicki Swift. "She's super sweet, so much fun. I loved working with her and Betsy Brandt, and honestly the entire cast was a lot of fun to work with."
As well as getting the chance to work with two iconic actors, Jackson embraced starring in a holiday film, which, as the star admitted, was definitely a dream come true. "So it is a very, very cute Christmas movie," Jackson explained. "Of course, it's Peacock's very first Christmas movie, which is very exciting. I'm really excited to be a part of that. But the movie is about these two women played by Kyle and Betsy and they are best friends. And they win this house decorating contest every year. And my character Kendall kind of comes in and stirs things up a little bit. So you kind of get to see this huge rollercoaster happen, and you get to find out what happens at the end."
"The Housewives of the North Pole" will stream exclusively on Peacock in December 2021.