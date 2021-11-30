The Truth About Heather Rae Young's Past As A Playboy Model
Heather Rae Young is opening up about her model past. The star is probably best known today as one of the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset"'s glamorous real estate agents selling some of the most expensive properties on the west coast alongside the likes of Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause.
The reality star has also gained notoriety for her relationship with "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa, the ex-husband of Christina Haack. Tarek and Heather haven't made much of a secret of their romance, regularly gushing over one another on social media and in interviews (while Tarek even made a cameo on the Netflix hit).
The two made things officially official in October, with Young sharing a stunning photo from her wedding day on Instagram. "MR. & MRS. EL MOUSSA!!!" she wrote in all caps alongside a snap of herself and Tarek gazing at one another from down the aisle as she looked stunning in her white wedding dress. "I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything," she added.
But before she was Mrs. El Moussa, Heather was actually Miss February, as she was a model and working for the infamous publication that is Playboy. She's now opening up about her experiences showing some skin for the outlet and if she regrets her racy past in front of the camera.
Playboy changed Heather Rae Young's life
Heather Rae Young opened up about her past as a Playboy model in a November interview with The Sun, admitting that she actually credits her time stripping down for the lavish lifestyle she lives today. "It catapulted my career, it changed my life, it was the most defining moment in my life," she explained.
But while Heather clearly isn't ashamed of her past — and rightly so — she's admitted she's yet to tell her stepchildren and is "still trying to figure out" how to do it. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack share two kids together, a daughter, Taylor, and a son, Brayden.
But despite not yet telling her younger family members, Heather certainly hasn't made a secret of her past. In May 2020, the Miss February 2010 Playmate explained during an interview with her old friend Playboy that she wouldn't have "met the people who led [her] to where [she is] now" without it. She added that being a Playmate "changed [her] life for the better" and she "would never take it back," noting that being in front of the camera for Playboy helped her to feel more comfortable in front of the camera for things like "Selling Sunset."
Heather also shared that she's proud of appearing inside the pages of the magazine without her clothes, stating, "Posing nude is a celebration of our bodies and our choices, and I find it empowering."
You go, girl!