The Truth About Heather Rae Young's Past As A Playboy Model

Heather Rae Young opened up about her past as a Playboy model in a November interview with The Sun, admitting that she actually credits her time stripping down for the lavish lifestyle she lives today. "It catapulted my career, it changed my life, it was the most defining moment in my life," she explained.

But while Heather clearly isn't ashamed of her past — and rightly so — she's admitted she's yet to tell her stepchildren and is "still trying to figure out" how to do it. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack share two kids together, a daughter, Taylor, and a son, Brayden.

But despite not yet telling her younger family members, Heather certainly hasn't made a secret of her past. In May 2020, the Miss February 2010 Playmate explained during an interview with her old friend Playboy that she wouldn't have "met the people who led [her] to where [she is] now" without it. She added that being a Playmate "changed [her] life for the better" and she "would never take it back," noting that being in front of the camera for Playboy helped her to feel more comfortable in front of the camera for things like "Selling Sunset."

Heather also shared that she's proud of appearing inside the pages of the magazine without her clothes, stating, "Posing nude is a celebration of our bodies and our choices, and I find it empowering."

You go, girl!