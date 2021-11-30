Is This When Prince William First Caught Kate Middleton's Attention?

Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance blossomed much earlier than expected, according to one royal historian. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge remain one of the most lauded and respected couples in royal history. Blazing a trail of their own, William currently is second in the line of succession to the British throne — just behind his father, Prince Charles. Interestingly enough, William and Kate's children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — all trail behind their father in third, fourth, and fifth in the line of succession, respectively.

As the story goes, William and Kate initially met during their college years (via Page Six) at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. In 2002, Kate really caught William's eye when she wore sported a rather revealing dress during a fashion show. Mutual college buddy Ben Duncan recalled the event, stating, "It was the end of their first year. I was there, and in person there were a lot of attractive girls" (per E! News). He noted that Kate "was in a very daring dress, in a sheer stocking-like dress," while William "was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks."

But now, one royal biographer is changing the narrative with new and interesting details about Prince William and Kate Middleton's eventual romance.