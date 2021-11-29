The Real Reason Kate Middleton Should Technically Bow To Her Kids

Kate Middleton knows how to get under Prince William's skin. Sometimes, it's a wife's duty to needle her husband, especially because few would dare to tease the future king. And after three kids and more than a decade of marriage, Kate knows how to get her point across with the sweetest of smiles too.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance in November, per the Mirror. The royal couple was entertained by artists such as Rod Stewart and Ed Sheeran, and as is customary, they chatted with some of the performers after the show. The outlet reported that Kate and William were mingling with different people, but were still close to each other. All of a sudden, William started to have a coughing fit. While an aide fetched a glass of water to soothe his throat, his wife could not help cracking a joke at his expense. Stepping over smoothly, Kate remarked that his coughing was due to "too much singing."

And while the joking might seem a tad light, one must remember that she was teasing the duke in public in front of some well-known artists. In fact, a few decades ago, some may even have felt that Kate had overstepped her mark. After all, she's supposed to bow to her husband and children. Yes, Kate technically does not have the same standing as her spouse.