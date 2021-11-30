Porsha Williams' Fiance Makes A Jaw-Dropping Revelation About His Grandfather
Reality star Porsha Williams first shocked the masses when she announced on May 10 that she was dating former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" castmate Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband, Simon Guobadia. "Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," she began in a revelatory Instagram post. "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," she continued.
The surprises kept coming, however, when Simon took to his own Instagram account only one day later to post a photo of Porsha's ENGAGEMENT RING. That's right, folks. Porsha said yes... to a man she started dating a month ago. While some fans were quick to give the new lovebirds their blessing, others couldn't help but point out the shady timing of it all, and even worse many were plain furious that Porsha had seemingly broken "girl code" and started a relationship with the ex-husband of a woman whom she had previously been friendly with. YIKES.
Alas, Simon has managed to land himself in hot water yet again after revealing something rather jaw-dropping about his grandfather.
Simon Guobadia's grandfather had 25 wives
One thing is for certain: there is no shortage of family matters on Porsha Williams' new "Real Housewives of Atlanta" spin-off, "Porsha's Family Matters."
As reported by Page Six, during the premiere episode of the new series that aired on November 28, Porsha appeared equally shocked and dismayed when her fiancé Simon Guobadia casually announced that his grandfather had 25 wives... at the same time. "I come from a family where there was abundant love, but there wasn't enough to go around because there were so many kids, so many wives," Simon told a visibly stunned Porsha. "Where I come from, there's nothing abnormal about having different women," he explained about his native country of Nigeria. "As a matter of fact, there's women from my part of the country that tell their husbands, 'You can have one side b****.' And from time to time, the wife and the side b*** get together and make sure there's not another side b****."
But that's not all. After making it clear in no uncertain terms that she did not "approve" of a polygamy lifestyle, Porsha then pressed Simon as to whether or not he had ever been unfaithful in past relationships. His response? "Of course, everybody has cheated." RUH-ROH. As the talented Whoopi Goldberg once famously said, "
Molly Porsha, you in danger girl."