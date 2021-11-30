Porsha Williams' Fiance Makes A Jaw-Dropping Revelation About His Grandfather

Reality star Porsha Williams first shocked the masses when she announced on May 10 that she was dating former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" castmate Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband, Simon Guobadia. "Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," she began in a revelatory Instagram post. "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," she continued.

The surprises kept coming, however, when Simon took to his own Instagram account only one day later to post a photo of Porsha's ENGAGEMENT RING. That's right, folks. Porsha said yes... to a man she started dating a month ago. While some fans were quick to give the new lovebirds their blessing, others couldn't help but point out the shady timing of it all, and even worse many were plain furious that Porsha had seemingly broken "girl code" and started a relationship with the ex-husband of a woman whom she had previously been friendly with. YIKES.

Alas, Simon has managed to land himself in hot water yet again after revealing something rather jaw-dropping about his grandfather.