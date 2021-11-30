The Queen Has Something To Say To The New President Of Barbados

Barbados officially removed Queen Elizabeth as their Head of State on November 30, and Her Majesty is now speaking out.

Barbados' departure as a Commonwealth Realm comes 55 years to the day that the country declared independence from British rule. Initially colonized by the British in the 1600s (via Al Jazeera), the roots of slavery and racial injustice run deep in the veins of the island nation. It took three centuries for the country to finally break free from British rule in 1966, and over half a century more to dispel the monarchy.

The landmark decision will now see Barbados transition into a republic in light of the queen's ousting. Ushering in a new era for the nation, Barbadian poet Winston Farrell told ceremony goers during a November 29 Bridgetown celebration, "Full stop this colonial page," adding that "Some have grown up stupid under the Union Jack, lost in the castle of their skin" (via Al Jazeera). "It is about us, rising out of the cane fields, reclaiming our history," the poet further continued. "End all that she mean[s], put a Bajan there instead."

As Barbadians now celebrate their newly-restructured government sans the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth is now making her voice heard on the matter.