General Hospital's Bradford Anderson Breaks Silence On Co-Star Steve Burton's Exit
"General Hospital" star Steve Burton confirmed he was leaving the show after weeks of speculation over his status. The news came soon after his former co-star Ingo Rademacher was reportedly let go for refusing to comply with the ABC network's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Apparently, Burton left for the same reason, leaving many Jason Morgan fans feeling both distraught and disappointed. Addressing the issue on his Instagram page, Burton said, "Unfortunately, 'General Hospital' has let me go because of the vaccine mandate," adding, "This is also about personal freedom to me, I don't think anybody should lose their livelihood over this."
Days after Burton's announcement, his character died in a tunnel collapse, meaning it's unlikely Morgan has an opening to come back one day — at least not in human form. So now that Morgan's fate is clear, what do his former co-stars think about the situation, including his good friend Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli)? Considering the two shared many scenes together and co-host a podcast in real life, fans were understandably all ears.
Bradford Anderson agrees to disagree
According to Soap Opera News, Bradford Anderson made it pretty clear that has mixed feelings about Steve Burton's decision to remain unvaccinated despite the professional repercussions. During a November 26 episode of their weekly podcast, "That's Awesome with Steve & Bradford," Anderson said, "We've been friends for a long time. But like all friends, we have disagreements. And I disagree with Steve's decision." The star added, "He knows that, but over our years of friendship we've had plenty of discussions about well, things like this and other topics and yes, sometimes we agree, sometimes we don't, but at the end of the day we are still friends."
Both men repeatedly reiterated that Burton's "General Hospital" departure doesn't mean things will change between them, both personally and professionally. They will continue to be friends while also hosting their weekly podcast and touring the country as part of their entertainment and comedy skit with "The Stone Cold and the Jackal Show." And although no one knows whether Burton will ever return to Port Charles again, the actor did say that he's already gotten a few open doors and opportunities waiting for him. So watch this space as Burton's career isn't over just yet.