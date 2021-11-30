General Hospital's Bradford Anderson Breaks Silence On Co-Star Steve Burton's Exit

"General Hospital" star Steve Burton confirmed he was leaving the show after weeks of speculation over his status. The news came soon after his former co-star Ingo Rademacher was reportedly let go for refusing to comply with the ABC network's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Apparently, Burton left for the same reason, leaving many Jason Morgan fans feeling both distraught and disappointed. Addressing the issue on his Instagram page, Burton said, "Unfortunately, 'General Hospital' has let me go because of the vaccine mandate," adding, "This is also about personal freedom to me, I don't think anybody should lose their livelihood over this."

Days after Burton's announcement, his character died in a tunnel collapse, meaning it's unlikely Morgan has an opening to come back one day — at least not in human form. So now that Morgan's fate is clear, what do his former co-stars think about the situation, including his good friend Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli)? Considering the two shared many scenes together and co-host a podcast in real life, fans were understandably all ears.