What Does Prince William Really Think About The Archie Skin Tone Controversy?
Prince William was caught in the crossfire after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suggested in their seismic tell-all with Oprah Winfrey that there was a royal racist behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace. The Duke of Cambridge landed on the side of the monarchy, telling reporters a few days after the interview, "We are very much not a racist family," per Sky News. But that wasn't enough to shake off the speculation — for months, the media continued to guess who the offending member of the family was after Harry and Meghan said that there were "concerns" about the color of their baby's skin, according to Vanity Fair.
Well now, in the new book "Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," royal expert Christoper Andersen claims that it was Prince Charles who pondered about the skin color of his future grandchildren during a conversation with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles over breakfast. And while Andersen says that Charles' comments were "innocent musings of a grandfather," according to the Daily Beast, Prince William reportedly has some different thoughts about the controversy.
Prince William thinks everything has been blown out of proportion
According to Us Weekly, Christopher Andersen suggested that Prince Charles' comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future children might have been taken out of context. He told the site that he was able to trace back the comment that Charles had made to Camilla during their breakfast conversation, but suggests that by the time Prince Harry caught wind of what was said, Charles' royal handlers might have made it sound worse than it really was. Anderson believes that Charles "did it fondly, but the problem is it was taken misconstrued, contorted over a period of time by the bureaucrats and the palace — the people who [Princess] Diana used to call the men in gray — and they really weaponized that and turned it into something that was quite nasty by the time it reached Harry's ear."
So, how does Prince William feel about all of this? Well, he too thinks this has all been blown out of proportion. After Harry confronted his father and brother about the comments that were made, William allegedly told him that he was "overreacting" and "oversensitive." That, or maybe Harry was just upset over a comment that was possibly made significantly worse thanks to a bad game of royal "telephone."