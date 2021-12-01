What Does Prince William Really Think About The Archie Skin Tone Controversy?

Prince William was caught in the crossfire after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suggested in their seismic tell-all with Oprah Winfrey that there was a royal racist behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace. The Duke of Cambridge landed on the side of the monarchy, telling reporters a few days after the interview, "We are very much not a racist family," per Sky News. But that wasn't enough to shake off the speculation — for months, the media continued to guess who the offending member of the family was after Harry and Meghan said that there were "concerns" about the color of their baby's skin, according to Vanity Fair.

Well now, in the new book "Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," royal expert Christoper Andersen claims that it was Prince Charles who pondered about the skin color of his future grandchildren during a conversation with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles over breakfast. And while Andersen says that Charles' comments were "innocent musings of a grandfather," according to the Daily Beast, Prince William reportedly has some different thoughts about the controversy.