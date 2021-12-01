Former Chief Of Staff Makes Stunning Allegation About Trump's COVID Diagnosis

As you likely recall, former President Donald Trump announced he had COVID-19 on October 2, 2020, just days after his debate with Joe Biden on September 29. Trump was not tested for the virus at the debate because he arrived late. As reported at the time, he also was coy about when he had been last tested, telling NBC's Savannah Guthrie (via CNBC), "Possibly I did, possibly I didn't," referring to whether he had been tested that day.

Trump's late arrival to the presidential debate and his COVID announcement days after led to speculation that the former president might have known he had the virus, putting the 77-year-old Biden at risk. Trump himself was considered to be at high risk for COVID, and the 74-year-old former president went to the hospital the same day he announced the virus diagnosis to the public. The Guardian reported that Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows wrote he knew each candidate needed "to test negative for the virus within seventy-two hours of the [debate] start time ... Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there."

Now, it's reported that Meadows' upcoming memoir, "The Chief's Chief," contains even more shocking new information about the former president's COVID-19 diagnosis.