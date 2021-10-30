What Is Donald Trump's Former Chief Of Staff Ready To Bet All Of His Money On?

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows remains one of Donald Trump's biggest allies. Meadows stuck by the former president until the end. Sources told Politico the former White House aide had trouble finding a job after the January 6 insurrection. In fact, two sources told Politico in January that Meadows was "considering a position at the Trump Organization because of a lack of options."

Will Meadow's support for Trump come back to haunt him? The House select committee subpoenaed Meadows to learn more about his role in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Two organizers of the "Save America" rally before the Capitol attack told Rolling Stone that Meadows knew the crowd could potentially turn violent, but he did nothing to stop it. The sources said Meadows played a "major role" in the conversations surrounding the January 6 event. One source told Rolling Stone, "Meadows was 100 percent made aware of what was going on ... He's also like a regular figure in these really tiny groups of national organizers."

On October 28, Trump's former chief of staff made headlines saying he was ready to bet all his money on something. What is Meadows so confident about?