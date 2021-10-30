What Is Donald Trump's Former Chief Of Staff Ready To Bet All Of His Money On?
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows remains one of Donald Trump's biggest allies. Meadows stuck by the former president until the end. Sources told Politico the former White House aide had trouble finding a job after the January 6 insurrection. In fact, two sources told Politico in January that Meadows was "considering a position at the Trump Organization because of a lack of options."
Will Meadow's support for Trump come back to haunt him? The House select committee subpoenaed Meadows to learn more about his role in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Two organizers of the "Save America" rally before the Capitol attack told Rolling Stone that Meadows knew the crowd could potentially turn violent, but he did nothing to stop it. The sources said Meadows played a "major role" in the conversations surrounding the January 6 event. One source told Rolling Stone, "Meadows was 100 percent made aware of what was going on ... He's also like a regular figure in these really tiny groups of national organizers."
On October 28, Trump's former chief of staff made headlines saying he was ready to bet all his money on something. What is Meadows so confident about?
Mark Meadows said he'd bet all his money on Donald Trump running in 2024
Mark Meadows said he would bet all his money on Donald Trump running for president again in 2024. In an October 28 interview on SiriusXM's "The Wilkow Majority," Trump's former chief of staff said, "If I were a betting, man ... I would tell you to loan me all your money. I would put all my money in, and I would bet that he's running again." Meadows told the right-wing radio show that he talks to Trump "multiple" times a week. "He's in, and we will count on him running," he added.
In August, Meadows raised eyebrows when he said Trump was meeting with "cabinet members" and "moving forward" toward a 2024 presidential campaign, per Newsmax (via Business Insider). Meadows became Trump's fourth chief of staff in 2020, and he remains one of his biggest supporters. Meadows seems to know Trump well because the former president has signaled he's ready to run against Biden in 2024. In an interview with the Real America Voice network, Trump said only a "bad call from a doctor" would keep him out of the 2024 race.