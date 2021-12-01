Meghan McCain Has Something To Say About The Chris Cuomo CNN Scandal

Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of sexually harassing 11 women, forced to resign, and hit with a misdemeanor charge in October, is now having to face "thousands of pages of new evidence and sworn testimony" against him, all of which was unveiled on November 30, per The New York Times. But he isn't the only Cuomo in hot water, as the newest evidence appears to prove that Chris Cuomo "played [an] outsize role" in his brother's defense, according to the outlet. As it turns out, Chris was apparently a regular participant in "strategy calls" to help Andrew dodge the ramifications of the mounting allegations against him, plus reportedly reaching out to his contacts in the media industry in order to "keep tabs on reporters pursuing stories about the governor." These revelations appear to validate previous reports that claimed Chris was helping his brother and even took a "leave of absence" to have more time to advise the disgraced former governor, per the New York Post.

As the evidence mounted against Chris, CNN vowed to investigate the damning text messages and deposition in order to determine the anchor's true involvement, per Deadline, and late on November 30, they made an announcement about Chris' future at the network. Revealing that they were suspending him "indefinitely, pending further evaluation," per Reuters, a spokesperson explained, "These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew." But is a mere suspension the right response to the scandal? Is it enough? Not at all, if you ask Meghan McCain.