Meghan McCain Has Something To Say About The Chris Cuomo CNN Scandal
Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of sexually harassing 11 women, forced to resign, and hit with a misdemeanor charge in October, is now having to face "thousands of pages of new evidence and sworn testimony" against him, all of which was unveiled on November 30, per The New York Times. But he isn't the only Cuomo in hot water, as the newest evidence appears to prove that Chris Cuomo "played [an] outsize role" in his brother's defense, according to the outlet. As it turns out, Chris was apparently a regular participant in "strategy calls" to help Andrew dodge the ramifications of the mounting allegations against him, plus reportedly reaching out to his contacts in the media industry in order to "keep tabs on reporters pursuing stories about the governor." These revelations appear to validate previous reports that claimed Chris was helping his brother and even took a "leave of absence" to have more time to advise the disgraced former governor, per the New York Post.
As the evidence mounted against Chris, CNN vowed to investigate the damning text messages and deposition in order to determine the anchor's true involvement, per Deadline, and late on November 30, they made an announcement about Chris' future at the network. Revealing that they were suspending him "indefinitely, pending further evaluation," per Reuters, a spokesperson explained, "These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew." But is a mere suspension the right response to the scandal? Is it enough? Not at all, if you ask Meghan McCain.
Meghan McCain didn't mince words about Chris Cuomo
Meghan McCain wants everyone to know what she thinks of Chris Cuomo and, on November 30, she penned a scathing essay for the Daily Mail which she titled "If CNN president Jeff Zucker won't fire Chris Cuomo for lying about how he targeted his sex pest brother's accusers then HE should be the one under investigation." McCain alleged that Chris must know something "compromising" about CNN's president since he hasn't been fired and called him "unfit to anchor." The "View" alum then proclaimed that if Chris isn't "forced to take any accountability" that's proof that the media is "a disgusting cesspool" where being friends with the right people matters more than doing the right thing.
McCain went on to list what she considers to be the "litany of inexcusable journalistic behavior" exhibited by Chris, including an instance in April 2020 when he unleashed a verbal tirade about a 65-year-old man who questioned why he wasn't quarantining. The CNN anchor berated the man on his SiriusXM show, calling him a "jackass loser fat-tire biker," per the New York Post, and was hit with an official police complaint. McCain also highlighted Andrew Cuomo's repeated appearances on his brother's show in the early days of the pandemic, which she believes made light of the situation with antics like Chris pulling out a massive test swab on-air. Even Katie Couric called it "wrong." Noting that "there is no one who could possibly get away with this egregious journalistic malpractice," McCain called Chris a "liar" and "fraud" and called for his immediate termination.