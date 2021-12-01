Beyonce's Daughters Absolutely Look Like Twins
Global superstar and cultural icon Beyoncé is a master of many things — one of which is secrecy. The singer, who rose to fame in the girl group Destiny's Child, has kept a low profile regarding her personal life in recent years, working on projects and raising her children — daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z. The power couple has remained active in building their empire, and spending money on the things they love most, and they've made it clear that parenting their kids is of utmost importance to them.
In April, Jay-Z told The Sunday Times about his philosophy on parenting. "Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he told the outlet (via Entertainment Tonight), adding, " "Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.'" The rapper added that he and Beyoncé's goal as parents is to "just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be."
Besides guiding them to their own path, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been extremely protective of their children's privacy. When they've opted to selectively show their kids' faces throughout the years, it's always been with purpose. Now, as the Beyhive would know, Beyoncé's children are scene stealers any time they make appearances — and they've stolen the show once again in a new advertisement for their mother's Ivy Park collection. In particular, the strong resemblance between Blue Ivy and Rumi will have you doing a double take.
Beyonce's daughters star in a fashion campaign together
On November 30, Beyoncé announced a new collegiate line to her Ivy Park x Adidas collection. The collection — appropriately titled Halls of Ivy — will be released on December 9 and is meant to "unite all people, regardless of background, color or creed, while celebrating each individual's creativity," according to WWD.
The "Lemonade" singer stars in the campaign for the new collection, which also features next-gen celebrity children like Ava and Deacon Phillippe, Natalia Bryant, and her own daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy. In fact, it is Rumi and Blue Ivy's appearance that has everyone talking because of how much they look alike.
Halfway throughout the teaser, which features celebrity models in different clothing designs, Beyonce is seen holding Rumi in matching black-and-white houndstooth outfits, while Blue holds onto a soccer ball in front of a grassy, school background. "WELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY," read the caption of the Twitter clip.
Rumi and Blue's appearance was no doubt a welcome sight for fans, who expressed their excitement and awe at the sisters' identical looks. "OMGGGGGG!!!!! Twinnin!!!!!! Tripplin!!!!," one user tweeted, while another wrote, "Omggg yessss Rumi and blue ivy!!"
While the collection has yet to drop, Beyoncé has definitely gotten people's attention with the advertisement.