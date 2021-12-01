Beyonce's Daughters Absolutely Look Like Twins

Global superstar and cultural icon Beyoncé is a master of many things — one of which is secrecy. The singer, who rose to fame in the girl group Destiny's Child, has kept a low profile regarding her personal life in recent years, working on projects and raising her children — daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z. The power couple has remained active in building their empire, and spending money on the things they love most, and they've made it clear that parenting their kids is of utmost importance to them.

In April, Jay-Z told The Sunday Times about his philosophy on parenting. "Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he told the outlet (via Entertainment Tonight), adding, " "Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.'" The rapper added that he and Beyoncé's goal as parents is to "just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be."

Besides guiding them to their own path, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been extremely protective of their children's privacy. When they've opted to selectively show their kids' faces throughout the years, it's always been with purpose. Now, as the Beyhive would know, Beyoncé's children are scene stealers any time they make appearances — and they've stolen the show once again in a new advertisement for their mother's Ivy Park collection. In particular, the strong resemblance between Blue Ivy and Rumi will have you doing a double take.