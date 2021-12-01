Kourtney Kardashian Sets The Record Straight On Pregnancy Speculation

Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker after the drummer got down on one knee on a beach in Montecito, California, according to TMZ. The couple had been friends for several years before taking their relationship to the next level. Kardashian previously dated Scott Disick on and off, and although the two had three children together, they never got married. They broke things off for good in 2015, according to InStyle. Kardashian went on to date other guys, including Younes Benjima, but she has never been engaged — until now. Meanwhile, Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler, and the former couple share two children, Alabama and Landon. Barker and Moakler split in 2008, according to InTouch Weekly.

Ever since Kardashian and Barker got together, many fans have been wondering if the two will have a child together. In October 2021, a source told Us Weekly that the couple absolutely wants to start a family together. "They will have a baby together without any doubt," a source told the outlet, adding, "it's just a matter of when and how. Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She's confident it won't be a problem because she's always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. ... Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can't conceive, they'll look at other alternatives." But is Kardashian already pregnant?