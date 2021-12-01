Why Prince William Is So Frustrated With This TV Network
BBC's 1995 interview with the late Princess Diana lives in infamy to this day. The controversial bombshell interview, which aired on their "Panorama" series, saw the Princess of Wales discuss her crumbling marriage with Prince Charles, her mental health struggles, and her own infidelity. The interview also instigated the divorce between her and Charles, as Diana notably mentioned that "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," in regards to her husband's tryst with Camilla Parker-Bowles (via the Independent).
In 2020, an inquiry conducted by former judge Lord Dyson deduced that journalist Martin Bashir attained the interview through "deceitful" means (via BBC). Per the outlet, Bashir had bank statements doctored and presented to Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, in order to earn his trust and gain access to Lady Di. Following the interview, Diana's former private secretary Patrick Jephson revealed that it "destroyed remaining [Diana's] links with Buckingham Palace" and "inevitably made her vulnerable to people who didn't have her best interests at heart."
Diana's son Prince William has also lambasted the interview as holding "no legitimacy and should never be aired again" (via CNN). He also noted that it was "commercialized by the BBC" — but now, another network is seeking to capitalize, much to the Duke of Cambridge's dismay.
How Prince William feels about The Crown recreating Diana's interview
According to The Telegraph, Prince William is reportedly "frustrated" with Netflix and the streaming giant's popular royal drama, "The Crown." Showrunners are currently filming the series' fifth season, which will reportedly entail a dramatization of Princess Diana's bombshell interview with Martin Bashir for BBC.
The report comes after actor Richard Cordery — who plays former chairman of the BBC's board of governors Marmaduke Hussey — was spotted filming a scene for the show at BBC's offices at New Broadcasting House in London. The outlet noted that William's anger was further conflated by the fact that BBC and Netflix are working hand-in-hand to dramatize the ill-fated interview — which he sees as an attempt to "commercialize" his late mother's dramatic appearance.
In 2020, it was revealed that William was also peeved by his Diana and Prince Charles' representation in the show. Per the Daily Mail, the Duke of Cambridge felt "his parents [were] being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money." In mid-November, his supposed rage against the show continued to boil when producers filmed a scene "in a park which is also the home of Prince William" (via The Sun).