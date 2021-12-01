Why Prince William Is So Frustrated With This TV Network

BBC's 1995 interview with the late Princess Diana lives in infamy to this day. The controversial bombshell interview, which aired on their "Panorama" series, saw the Princess of Wales discuss her crumbling marriage with Prince Charles, her mental health struggles, and her own infidelity. The interview also instigated the divorce between her and Charles, as Diana notably mentioned that "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," in regards to her husband's tryst with Camilla Parker-Bowles (via the Independent).

In 2020, an inquiry conducted by former judge Lord Dyson deduced that journalist Martin Bashir attained the interview through "deceitful" means (via BBC). Per the outlet, Bashir had bank statements doctored and presented to Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, in order to earn his trust and gain access to Lady Di. Following the interview, Diana's former private secretary Patrick Jephson revealed that it "destroyed remaining [Diana's] links with Buckingham Palace" and "inevitably made her vulnerable to people who didn't have her best interests at heart."

Diana's son Prince William has also lambasted the interview as holding "no legitimacy and should never be aired again" (via CNN). He also noted that it was "commercialized by the BBC" — but now, another network is seeking to capitalize, much to the Duke of Cambridge's dismay.