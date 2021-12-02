What You Need To Know About Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal

Elon Musk can't stop making headlines. From countless controversies to the secret behind how he makes his money — and how he loses it (he lost $50 million in two days in November 2021) — to his family life, nothing seems to be off limits. The latter has been of particular interest as the CEO welcomed an adorable son with Grimes just months before the pair broke things off in September 2021. But Elon isn't the only famous member of the Musk family.

First, there's his mom, Maye Musk, who's a celebrity in her own right. In addition to launching a modeling career in her teens, she earned two master of science degrees and worked as a dietician, per Vanity Fair, without ever leaving fashion behind. In fact, she's still making headlines these days as a 73-year-old model.

Then there's Elon's younger sister, Tosca Musk, who's been a successful film producer for over two decades, per IMDb, and has also directed and written a number of movies. Her specialty has been turning romance novels into movies and series, and she even founded Passionflix, a streaming service that offers "exclusive original content based on best-selling romance novels." That entrepreneurial spirit also extends to Elon's brother, Kimbal, who's made millions by following his own passions. Here's what you need to know about Elon Musk's younger brother.