The Tragic Death Of Rapper Big Wan

Big Wan, a rising Milwaukee rapper, was fatally shot on November 26. "Shots were fired into a residence and subsequently struck the victim," the Milwaukee Police Department reported. Dawan Turner, the rapper's real name, was 19-years-old and staying in the same home as his mother and grandmother when the shooting occurred, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Hilda Alayeto, a close friend of Big Wan's mother, remembered him fondly. "Dawan was very lovable. He's always the kid to hug you, to make sure you are OK. He was almost like a big teddy bear," she told the Journal Sentinel. Big Wan's prowess on the microphone came through in real-life punchlines as well. "He was just a jokester who had a comeback and a joke for anything you say," Alayeto added.

The rapper's death came a year after he — along with 24 people other people — got charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. The group, dubbed the Buffum Meinecki Boys, was described as a "violent drug trafficking organization" by the United States Department of Justice. Big Wan pled guilty to the charges and "was sentenced to time served, plus three years of supervised release," per HipHopDX.

At only 17-years-old, Big Wan started making a name for himself in the Milwaukee rap scene in 2019. He was described by Radio Milwaukee as "a Milwaukee rap star in the making," and with good reason.