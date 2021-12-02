Did Adam Levine Really Get A Face Tattoo?

If there's one thing Adam Levine loves, it's his wife Behati Prinsloo, their kids, and tattoos — so it makes sense he has plenty of inkings for his loves. But does that now include a face tattoo? Well, kind of...

The Maroon 5 frontman is almost as famous for his tattoos as he is for his music. The star has at least 31 inkings on his body (via Body Art Guru), including the words "you're so cool," which both he and Prinsloo got together in the wake of their wedding as special tributes to one another. In what's seemingly another nod to the former Victoria's Secret model, he also had the words "True Love" written across his knuckles. That's just "What Lovers Do," right?

His mom isn't left out of the permanent body tributes either, though. The "Moves Like Jagger" hitmaker also has the word "mom" inked onto his skin in honor of his special lady.

It seems like pretty much nothing is too much for Levine when it comes to his tats, either. Back in August, former "The Voice" coach Levine shared a video on Instagram that showed him getting a huge tattoo over his entire right leg that took at least 13 hours. Yes, THIRTEEN hours!

So, someone who's willing to spend 13 hours getting their whole leg inked would probably be willing to get something meaningful permanently etched onto their face, right? Well, not so fast...