Hilaria Baldwin Shares Telling Message Ahead Of Alec's First Interview About Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin made headlines in late October when he accidentally and fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western film, "Rust." During filming, the "It's Complicated" actor reportedly pulled the trigger on a prop gun, which was loaded with a live round, per The Cut. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic event and looking into who should be held responsible for Hutchins' death. In the meantime, Baldwin was advised by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office to not speak out publicly about the accident, per TMZ. However, he clearly found following said instructions difficult when he and his family were followed by paparazzi while trying to lay low in Vermont in the days after the shooting. He admitted to reporters that he was "devastated" and was staying in touch with Hutchins' family.

The "Pixie" actor made one more attempt to get his point of view out to the public by reposting a message from a crew member who took to Facebook to explain the conditions present on set and defend her coworkers, also per TMZ. The screenshots he posted to Instagram were met with comments of caution from fans who told him to continue letting his lawyers handle his PR. This week, however, Baldwin will finally be allowed to share his side of the story in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. The actor's wife Hilaria gave her fans access into the couple's mindset ahead of the interview in an Instagram post.