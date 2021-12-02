Hilaria Baldwin Shares Telling Message Ahead Of Alec's First Interview About Rust Shooting
Alec Baldwin made headlines in late October when he accidentally and fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western film, "Rust." During filming, the "It's Complicated" actor reportedly pulled the trigger on a prop gun, which was loaded with a live round, per The Cut. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic event and looking into who should be held responsible for Hutchins' death. In the meantime, Baldwin was advised by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office to not speak out publicly about the accident, per TMZ. However, he clearly found following said instructions difficult when he and his family were followed by paparazzi while trying to lay low in Vermont in the days after the shooting. He admitted to reporters that he was "devastated" and was staying in touch with Hutchins' family.
The "Pixie" actor made one more attempt to get his point of view out to the public by reposting a message from a crew member who took to Facebook to explain the conditions present on set and defend her coworkers, also per TMZ. The screenshots he posted to Instagram were met with comments of caution from fans who told him to continue letting his lawyers handle his PR. This week, however, Baldwin will finally be allowed to share his side of the story in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. The actor's wife Hilaria gave her fans access into the couple's mindset ahead of the interview in an Instagram post.
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin seem ready to move forward
Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram on December 1 to post a photo of her and her husband, Alec Baldwin, ahead of the actor's first official interview regarding the fatal shooting that took place in October on the set of "Rust." The couple appeared to be posing in front of a floor-length mirror in a hallway, with both wearing serious and somewhat solemn expressions. Alec looked off toward a distant point, large bags under his eyes likely signaling weeks of lost sleep over the tragic accident. In her caption, Hilaria wrote, "One foot in front of the other," accompanied by a simple white heart emoji.
While the message was short and sweet, it was telling of the couple's intentions to move forward from the incident, starting with the ABC News interview, set to air on the evening of December 2. In an exclusive preview of the interview with George Stephanopoulos, Alec can be seen defending himself, stating that he "didn't pull the trigger" on the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec added that he had "no idea" that a live bullet was sitting inside the chamber. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," Alec affirmed. The "Madagascar" actor broke down in tears at one point after expressing how much Hutchins was "loved by everyone" and said the accident still "doesn't seem real to [him]."