What Does Brad Pitt Really Think About Shiloh-Jolie Pitt's Red Carpet Appearances?

While there's no doubt that Brad Pitt has had many meaningful Hollywood roles in his life, the actor has made it pretty clear that the most important role for him is being a father. But it hasn't always been easy. Back in 2019, he told CNN, "My dad always said he wanted to give me a better life than he had coming from extreme poverty, and he did it. And it makes me think, as a dad, what do I have to offer that's better than I had, to my kids?" However, he did tell GQ in 2017 that he knows he needs to do better as a father, especially after his dramatic split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie. "Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I'm not hearing. I want to be better at that," he explained.

And while Pitt and Jolie's divorce has certainly been complicated enough for the two of them to still be battling it out over the custody of their six kids, one report says that the proud father is happy to have recently seen this about his daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt — even if it was from thousands of miles away.