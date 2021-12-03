Emma Slater On Dancing With The Stars, Mamma Mia!, And The Reality Show She'd Love To Be On - Exclusive Interview

Do you have a standout moment from this season of "Dancing with the Stars"?

For me, a standout moment, or the memory that I will cherish the most on the live shows, is going to be the contemporary that we did in Halloween Week. And the reason that was so special for me is because I knew that each individual couple had to represent a horror movie or a thriller for the theme of the week, and our horror or thriller was "The Quiet Place." So, that's really interesting because there's no music, there's no speaking, they do sign language. So I wanted to find a way that we could incorporate sound effects like wind and rain, which we put in there into a violin version of "Say Something," which I thought was kind of ironic, because you can't really say anything.

So we put that into the dance and Jimmie really killed the choreography. He really nailed all of the lifts, the passion, the connection. I wanted to make it quite heartbreaking even though everybody else's routines were more on the scary, eerie side. I wanted to have this one be a little bit more heartfelt, which is different for Halloween Week. So that to me was really special and I'm really happy with the way it turned out.

And it sounds like you worked really well together?

Yeah, we really did, everything I told him to do, he was a great student. Everything I told him to do, he did it without answering me back, without getting too frustrated that he got in his own way, he was amazing. And he did all of that whilst on the season he had a baby, his wife gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. He was on tour. He did countless shows. There was an ABC Queen Night that he filmed, there was a Disney Special here, a Disney Special there. He was just all over the place with his work schedule and he really committed to "Dancing with the Stars." So I was just so grateful we worked so well together. ... I couldn't do that with a new kid as well. It's crazy.