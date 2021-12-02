Donald Trump Can't Stop Gushing About Queen Elizabeth

Donald Trump's 2018 meeting with Queen Elizabeth was bound to make headlines regardless of what happened, but the former president went above and beyond. In July 2018, Trump was accused of breaching protocol several times during his visit to the U.K., including making the queen wait for more than 10 minutes, shaking her hand instead of bowing, and turning his back to her, USA Today reported at the time. The latter instance took place in public, leading to a commotion online. That's because Trump abruptly stopped during the ceremonial inspection of Elizabeth's honor guard, which forced her to walk behind the then-president, per The New York Times. That's a big no-no.

Americans and Britons alike were insulted. Many took to Twitter to let out their frustrations regarding Trump's unconventional meeting with the queen of England. "Me: a republican. Also me: TRUMP HOW DARE YOU DISRESPECT THE QUEEN LIKE THAT," one user tweeted. A British user was more sober in his criticism. " ... It is a very black mark against the [prime minister] & her Govt that they required her to host Trump and be subjected to his disrespect and discourtesy," the user tweeted.

Despite the kerfuffle, Trump believed the meeting went great. And all these years later, he continues to think highly of the event and of the queen...