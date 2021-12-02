Jaime M. Callica Explains How He Came To Have Three Christmas Movies Coming Out This Holiday Season - Exclusive

According to actor Jaime M. Callica, it was "sheer luck" that he has three different Christmas movies coming out this year. "I've been really fortunate that the last number of years I've done one per season, and this year is wild because we were really fortunate to get part three of 'Merry Liddle Christmas,' the trilogy, in 'Merry Liddle Christmas Baby' with Kelly Rowland," Callica shared. "And then I booked the movie with Adam Rodriguez, 'A Christmas Proposal,' and then my very first movie for Oprah's OWN network, 'A Chestnut Family Christmas.' So it went semi-bam and now you're going to love my face on your TV everywhere this Christmas." He then joked, "You're going to get tired of me this year."

"I think that 'Merry Liddle' and 'A Chestnut Family Christmas' are probably more similar than 'A Christmas Proposal' ... whereas it's like family dysfunction at its best," he explained. "It's the stuff that's really relatable. Everybody, big or small, in your family, we keep things from each other. We don't want you to know everything and then of course, at some point the truth always comes out. So you'll find that in 'A Merry Liddle Christmas Baby' ... you're going to feel that. In 'A Chestnut Family Christmas' there are a number of secrets that you guys are going to get to see in that one."

But if "family dysfunction" and "Christmas" in the same sentence make you worried, fear not. "They still feel really good," Callica said. "They're still really feel-good movies and as you're watching the movie, you're going to think about moments where your family went through something similar."