This Is The Moment Edie Falco Decided To Quit Drinking

Edie Falco's most famous character, Carmela Soprano, was known for enjoying a glass (or several) of wine on HBO's iconic series "The Sopranos." As it turns out, that is one trait Falco previously shared with her character. However, by the time she starred on the show, Falco had already quit alcohol completely. But the theme around substance use continued to play an important role in her career.

After leaving the HBO flagship show, Falco went on to star as the lead on Showtime's "Nurse Jackie," which followed a nurse addicted to prescription drugs. "The addiction piece, I have to say, is a huge part of my life. Not just my own, but that of many people I love. The helplessness around that, and learning to deal with that ... That keeps me very deeply involved in Jackie's journey," Falco told NPR in 2014. For her work, Falco has taken home two Golden Globes and four Emmys.

For a former alcohol addict, playing Jackie, a character who relapses, could have been traumatic, but Falco saw it on the bright side. "If it's anything, it's therapeutic. Rather than making me want to [relapse] it makes me even more solidly planted ... And also just reminds me, thank god, I'm not there. I'm not going through this. I'm not waking up the morning after anymore," she told The Associated Press (via The Denver Post) in 2016. Falco has been sober for nearly 30 years. And she remembers the exact moment that made her quit.